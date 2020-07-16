Amazon Shoppers Call These Breathable Tank Tops a Summer Workout Essential

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

And you can get a pack of four for under $30.

You should never underestimate the power of the “look good, feel good” effect—especially when getting ready for workouts. Sometimes, a well put-together outfit is all you need to kick your sweat sesh into high gear with confidence. But of course, it’s not all about looks; you have to be comfy, too.

And just as a great pair of leggings is crucial to any good workout outfit, a comfortable exercise tank is also a must-have. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have worked their magic once again by spotting these breathable lightweight tank tops ($26.99–$28.99; amazon.com) right in time for the sweltering heat of summer.

As the best-seller in the women’s workout and training tank tops category, Boao’s Racerback Tank Tops are a standout—and for good reason. The sleeveless tank tops have a racerback style that offer support and coverage, and they’re made with a breathable and lightweight cotton-spandex blend that offers just enough stretch for a comfortable fit you can wear all day long. Wear one for a yoga session, while streaming a HIIT class, or simply pair it with cute and casual clothes, like some shoppers are doing.

Image zoom Amazon

In a review titled “They fit like a glove!” one shopper said, “I wear these babies to the gym every chance I get! I love the way they look. They’re sooo practical and are super cute even out of the gym. I normally tie a tiny knot when I’m feeling confident at the gym which is pretty easy to do because of the length.... Overall recommend to every girl who is looking for perfect-length basic crop tops.”

With more than 1,800 glowing reviews and an impressive rating of 4.6 stars, the Boao tanks have been climbing up the best-selling charts all summer and solidified their place at the top. Right now, you can head to Amazon to snag the popular four-packs in 7 varying colors.