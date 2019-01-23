11 Blue Wedding Shoes That Are as Comfortable as They Are Stylish

Once you've said "yes" to the dress (pop that champagne!), the next wedding to-do that requires your attention is finding the right accessories. And when it comes to wedding shoes, you want fashionable footwear that delivers style and comfort (read: you can actually dance in them).

Blue shoes not only give your wedding attire a playful pop of color, but they also cross another daunting item off your list: finding the perfect "something blue" to wear on your wedding day.

Whether you're eyeing chic heels for the ceremony or comfortable flats for the reception, we've rounded up the best blue wedding shoes that will perfectly complement your wedding dress.

