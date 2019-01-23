11 Blue Wedding Shoes That Are as Comfortable as They Are Stylish

Something blue? Check.
Once you've said "yes" to the dress (pop that champagne!), the next wedding to-do that requires your attention is finding the right accessories. And when it comes to wedding shoes, you want fashionable footwear that delivers style and comfort (read: you can actually dance in them).
Blue shoes not only give your wedding attire a playful pop of color, but they also cross another daunting item off your list: finding the perfect "something blue" to wear on your wedding day.
Whether you're eyeing chic heels for the ceremony or comfortable flats for the reception, we've rounded up the best blue wedding shoes that will perfectly complement your wedding dress.
RELATED: The Best Comfortable Wedding Shoes That Won't Kill Your Feet
1
Sole Society Jessibel Sandal
Dotted with beaded crystal stars, these cerulean blue velvet heels will be comfortable from ceremony I dos to the late night dance floor. Plus, the chunky heel and wide straps add stability with every step.
2
Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter Sneaker
3
Journee Collection Bindi Women's Tassel Pointed Toe Pumps
4
Chinese Laundry Rubie Velvet Sandal
Kitten heels give you just enough height without entering blister territory. These steel blue sandals boast smooth velvet and scalloped edges that pair well with any wedding outfit.
5
Nina Dorella Booties
6
James Chan Nakasey Slingback Sandal
Metallic blue slingbacks are as sophisticated as they are fun (and comfortable!), and look chic peeking out under the hem of your wedding dress.
7
Badgley Mischka Barre Sneaker
Wearing a big ball gown? Sport these stylish sneakers underneath, and you won't have to sacrifice style for comfort.
8
Chelsey Crew One More Shine Peep Toe Heel
If you've decided on a midi or shorter dress, these shiny, knotted heels will look amazing walking down the aisle. Bonus: The block heel makes them comfy enough to wear all night long.
9
Jeffrey Campbell Mural Hi Heel
The lucite block heel on these bold shoes gives you that Cinderella-glass-slipper effect. They're ideal for walking on grass at an outdoor venue.
10
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Saga Strappy Flat Sandal
Feminine and edgy, these periwinkle sandals are made of soft suede and have oval heels. In other words, you don't have to worry about changing into your back-up shoes for the dance party.
11
Chinese Laundry Portia Lace-Up Sandal
Great for a tropical destination wedding, whimsical pompoms and gold flowers adorn these adorable blue suede sandals that lace up your ankle.