11 Blue Wedding Shoes That Are as Comfortable as They Are Stylish

Something blue? Check.

By Susan Brickell
January 23, 2019

Once you've said "yes" to the dress (pop that champagne!), the next wedding to-do that requires your attention is finding the right accessories. And when it comes to wedding shoes, you want fashionable footwear that delivers style and comfort (read: you can actually dance in them).

Blue shoes not only give your wedding attire a playful pop of color, but they also cross another daunting item off your list: finding the perfect "something blue" to wear on your wedding day.

Whether you're eyeing chic heels for the ceremony or comfortable flats for the reception, we've rounded up the best blue wedding shoes that will perfectly complement your wedding dress.

1
Sole Society Jessibel Sandal

nordstrom.com

Dotted with beaded crystal stars, these cerulean blue velvet heels will be comfortable from ceremony I dos to the late night dance floor. Plus, the chunky heel and wide straps add stability with every step.

available at nordstrom.com $90
2
Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter Sneaker

keds.com

Glitter-dipped shoes add sparkle to your special day. These trendy kicks, a collaboration between Keds and Kate Spade, deliver the impact of a heel with all the comfort of your fave sneaker.

available at keds.com $85
3
Journee Collection Bindi Women's Tassel Pointed Toe Pumps

kohls.com

Teal heels add color to a summer wedding. Also great? These play nicely with lace wedding dresses or a modern white jumpsuit. We also love that the cushy footbed and rubber outsole ensure total comfort.

available at kohls.com $70
4
Chinese Laundry Rubie Velvet Sandal

chineselaundry.com

Kitten heels give you just enough height without entering blister territory. These steel blue sandals boast smooth velvet and scalloped edges that pair well with any wedding outfit.

available at chineselaundry.com $70
5
Nina Dorella Booties

macys.com

They may be tall, but these stunning Carrie Bradshaw-inspired booties were made for winter weddings. Delicate beading adds flair, while the padded insole promises extra comfort.

available at macys.com $149
6
James Chan Nakasey Slingback Sandal

nordstrom.com

Metallic blue slingbacks are as sophisticated as they are fun (and comfortable!), and look chic peeking out under the hem of your wedding dress.

available at nordstrom.com $175
7
Badgley Mischka Barre Sneaker

badgleymischka.com

Wearing a big ball gown? Sport these stylish sneakers underneath, and you won't have to sacrifice style for comfort.

available at amazon.com $175
8
Chelsey Crew One More Shine Peep Toe Heel

modcloth.com

If you've decided on a midi or shorter dress, these shiny, knotted heels will look amazing walking down the aisle. Bonus: The block heel makes them comfy enough to wear all night long.

available at modcloth.com $65
9
Jeffrey Campbell Mural Hi Heel

revolve.com

The lucite block heel on these bold shoes gives you that Cinderella-glass-slipper effect. They're ideal for walking on grass at an outdoor venue.

available at revolve.com $125
10
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Saga Strappy Flat Sandal

kelsidaggerbk.com

Feminine and edgy, these periwinkle sandals are made of soft suede and have oval heels. In other words, you don't have to worry about changing into your back-up shoes for the dance party.

available at amazon.com $110
11
Chinese Laundry Portia Lace-Up Sandal

chineselaundry.com

Great for a tropical destination wedding, whimsical pompoms and gold flowers adorn these adorable blue suede sandals that lace up your ankle.

available at chineselaundry.com $80
