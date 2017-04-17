10 Black Sneakers That Go With Your Entire Wardrobe

There’s a reason New Yorkers love to wear all black: it matches everything and is an easy choice when life is too hectic to worry about color schemes. If your wardrobe is in need of a few more basics—or if you just love to wear black—these sneakers will do the trick. Whether you want something sporty and functional for the gym or prefer a pair you can wear to dinner or work, there’s a set of black sneaks out there for you. Below, check out our favorite options in the classic, fits-every-style color.