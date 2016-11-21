9 Things at Target You'll Actually Want to Buy on Black Friday

Health's picks for the best Black Friday deals at Target, including fitness trackers, healthy kitchen appliances, and more. 

November 21, 2016

If you're only going to make one stop on Black Friday, we'd recommend Target. The retailer will have several items on sale that are likely on any active person's wish list, such as Bluetooth headphones, fitness trackers, and athletic apparel. Plus, high-end kitchen appliances like blenders and coffeemakers will also be on sale. Not sure where to start? We did the hard work for you by combing through Target's Black Friday ad and pulling out the best deals, below. Prices are valid online and in stores starting on Thanksgiving. Happy shopping! 

1
Fitbit Charge HR

target.com

Save $40

This advanced wristband tracks calories burned, steps taken, sleep quality, and daily distance walked, and also provides a continuous heart rate reading. Sync it to your smartphone to monitor your progress. 

available at target.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-qt. stand mixer

target.com

Save $70, plus get a free $20 Target gift card

Baking becomes infinitely easier when you invest in a stand mixer. 

available at target.com $260
SHOP NOW

3
Beats by Dre Powerbeats2 wireless earphones

target.com

Save $110

Sweat-resistant materials and ear tips of all sizes ensure these Bluetooth headphones will stay put during even the most intense workouts. 

available at target.com $90
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
C9 Champion Gear

target.com

Save 30% on everything

Stock up on affordable, high-quality fitness apparel that easily rivals more expensive brands. We especially love these mesh-paneled leggings, regularly $35. 

available at target.com $Prices vary
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Apple Watch Series 1

target.com

Save $72

The Apple Watch is a top-of-the-line fitness and health tracker that measures heart rate, steps walked, and much more. It also nudges you to move after a period of inactivity, and paints a clear picture of overall health with colorful charts and graphics. 

available at target.com $198
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Ninja Professional Kitchen System

target.com

Save $90

In addition to functioning as a high-powered blender, the device comes with a food processor attachment, as well as to-go cups for smoothies. Durable, dishwasher-safe parts make for easy cleanup. 

available at target.com $130
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Garmin vívosmart HR+ GPS activity tracker

target.com

Save $80

In addition to steps taken, stairs climbed, and calories burned, this Garmin model also uses GPS satellites to track your running and jogging routes.

available at target.com $120
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Ninja Coffee Bar

target.com

Save $50

Coffee lovers deserve better than a standard drip brewer. This high-tech, yet easy to use system serves coffee calibrated specifically to your own tastes using advanced temperature controls and drawing exactly the correct amount of water based on your brew size and type. 

available at target.com $130
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Bella 6-qt. Pressure Cooker

target.com

Save $30

Pressure cooker recipes were super-popular in 2016 because they put delicious meals on the table, fast. Jump on the trend with this model from Bella. 

available at target.com $50
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up