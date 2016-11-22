4 Black Friday Deals on Bluetooth Headphones

Wireless headphones will be steeply discounted at various retailers on Black Friday. 

November 22, 2016

If you love to listen to music while you exercise, then you no doubt know how hugely annoying it is to accidentally snag the wires and rip the buds out of your ears during a workout. Time for an upgrade: These Bluetooth headphones are totally wireless, and stay firmly in your ears and out of your way no matter what you're doing. Better yet? They're on sale for Black Friday. Snatch them up while you still can. 

1
Samsung Level U PRO Wireless Headphones

samsung.com

Save $50

A splash- and sweat-resistant design makes these Bluetooth headphones ideal for active audiophiles. Noise-isolating ear gels and Ultra High Quality Audio (UHQA) deliver vivid sound. 

available at samsung.com $50
2
Skullcandy Uproar Bluetooth Headphones With Onboard Microphone/Remote

walmart.com

Save $50

These on-ear headphones offer all-day listening, with a 10-hour battery life. The ear pads are so comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing them. 

available at walmart.com $25
3
Powerbeats Wireless Headphones

target.com

Save $110

With up to 12 hours of battery life, these wireless headphones will last you through multiple workouts. Plus, ear hooks ensure a secure fit. 

available at target.com $90
4
Beats Solo 2

target.com

Save $180

You'll save big bucks on Beats over-the-ear headphones. This pair is constructed of durable, flexible material that makes them ideal for exercise. Plus, the folding design means they don't take up much space in your gym bag.

available at target.com $120
