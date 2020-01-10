Mandy Moore Lives in These Comfy Shoes All Winter Long

We're all about the next trendy comfortable shoe, especially when it comes highly recommended by a celebrity. Mandy Moore recently partnered with Nature's Way, a premium herbal and dietary supplement brand, for their 50th anniversary, and the This Is Us actress revealed to Health some of her daily healthy habits, including her favorite comfy kick for winter.

"I'm kind of a Birkenstock girl, and I feel like we're transitioning from sandals to the clogs now," Moore told Health. "People make fun of my footwear on set a lot of times, because I'll just roll up—especially if I'm in old age makeup or something— in my full outfit, hair and makeup and wig, and then you look down and I'm wearing Birkenstocks. That's kind of my go-to."

Moore's preferred style: Birkenstock Women's Arizona Shearling Slide Sandal (from $135; amazon.com), designed for cold winter months. "I've got the shearling actual sandals and the shearling clogs, as well, so when it's a little colder outside that's what I transition into," she said.

Taking cue from the classic Arizona model, these comfy sandals feature a cork-latex footbed and two adjustable straps made from high-quality suede that can be customized to the wearer's feet to ensure a snug fit—great for all types of feet, including wide. What makes them standout from the brand's signature slide is that they boast super soft and stylish shearling lining on the sole and straps to keep feet extra toasty—meaning that you can wear them on cool summer nights and brisk winter days. Plus, they are available in a ton of versatile colorways, including brown, black, grey, navy, nude, and port.

Also great? Birkenstock footwear features technology that's actually healthy for your feet. People with foot issues like plantar fasciitis should always seek shoes with sufficient arch support, which is why Birkenstocks are a smart choice, Minneapolis-based podiatrist Paul Langer previously told Health.

Although they were widely popular in the 60s and 70s, Birkenstocks have made a serious comeback in terms of fashionable street style. Not only have they been gracing the feet of influencers over the last couple of years, but they are the celeb-approved footwear you never knew you needed. And now that there's a cozy option to take you through winter months—whether you sport them with pants and a blazer for a bold office look or simply slip them on to run errands—we don't see the point in not investing in a pair.

However, Birkenstocks are known to be bit of a splurge—even though the comfort level . If you're currently coveting Moore's go-to shearling sandal, but are stressing over the price tag, luckily you can snap up affordable dupes on Amazon. Our picks: UGG Women's Fuzz Yeah Wedge Sandal (from $56, was $100; amazon.com), a stacked platform sandal with adjustable straps and plush sheepskin, and Madden Girl Women's Brando-f Slide Sandal (from $25, was $50; amazon.com), which is a Birkenstock lookalike perfect for animal lovers, since it's made with cushy faux fur.

Whether you opt for a pair of classic Birks or a more budget-friendly option, your toes are guaranteed to stay toasty even in the dead of winter. And if Moore's endorsement isn't enough to convince you that the Arizona Shearling Slide Sandal deserves a spot in your rotation, check out the glowing Amazon reviews.

