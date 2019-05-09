We’re all familiar with the scenario. Whether you’re a bride, bridesmaid, or wedding guest, you’ve gotten through the ceremony, dinner has been cleared from the table, and now you’re alternating between the bar, photo booth, and dance floor in your heels—which two hours ago were somewhat comfortable, but are now pinching your toes and digging into your ankles. Is that a blister? Great, now there’s a trail of blood. Yay.

Birdies, one of our favorite comfortable shoe brands, just launched its first-ever bridal collection and we’re trying our best to keep our cool. Known for its famous slipper-like footwear—nailing elegance and comfort—Birdies has created the ultimate bridal collection: three styles in soft neutral colorways, which feature stunning embellishments, velvets, and fringe.

As cushy and wearable as a sneaker, but with the softness of a slipper and style of a designer flat, the new Birdies Bridal Collection is the solution to all your wedding shoe drama. It’s as if your footwear fairy godmother Cinderella-ed a podiatrist’s shoe into a gorgeous, comfy ball-appropriate flat. Praise be.

Not only is it the answer to many a bride-to-be’s prayers, but the elevated slides and mules are great for the office, birthday parties, brunches, and dates—or really any occasion where you might be on your feet for awhile and don’t want to sacrifice style.

To buy (from left): Birdies The Songbird Slipper ($140; nordstrom.com); Birdies The Songbird Slipper ($140; nordstrom.com); Birdies The Sparrow Slide Sandal ($95; nordstrom.com)

The Birdies Songbird is a slipper that comes in two styles—a luxurious mule that’s either adorned with a pompom or crystal embellishments—and the Sparrow Slide Sandal is a statement-making sandal decked out in two tiers of satiny fringe.

All three pairs boast Birdies’s signature quilted footbed—seven-layer responsive cushioned footbed with arch support, breathable, shock-absorbing memory-foam cushioning, a pressure-reducing heel cookie, and non-slip soles. Plus, they come in an array of soft, neutral shades like rose quartz, champagne, ivory, and black.

On the fence? You’d be in good company—Megan Markle has been obsessed with the shoe brand for years. Birdies even gifted Markle a bespoke pair of wedding flats for her special day, and now that the bridal collection is officially out, you can get a similar royal-approved pair!

