Stop everything you're doing, because the fashion collaboration of the year (no, slash that, decade) just dropped, and you're going to want to grab your credit card and get in formation. Beyonce and her brand Ivy Park partnered with Adidas to create a gender-neutral athleisure line that's versatile, utilitarian, and effortlessly cool—and we want everything.

In preparation for the launch, Queen Bey surprised her friends and favorite stars with early shipments of the Adidas x Ivy Park collection in the shape of huge, closet-sized orange rolling boxes. Once opened, the trunks revealed racks and drawers showcasing the entire line, including leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, bike shorts, bodysuits, track pants, jackets, dresses, jumpsuits, accessories, four different sneakers—and a whole lot more.

A-listers like Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, and Missy Elliot took to social media, sharing insane unboxing videos and thanking Beyonce for their new threads. But possibly the most hilarious post was by Witherspoon, who didn't waste any time modeling and dancing (!!) in her swag.

In an Instagram video, a shocked Witherspoon rolls a large orange care package into her driveway. The actress and her mom then guess at what's in the box. Art? Balloons? A motorcycle? Movie Posters? Nope. Even better: Beyonce's entire Adidas x Ivy Park collection. Witherspoon graciously gives fans a first look of the line in an epic try on video, in which she models (with attitude!) everything from an ivory sweatshirt paired with sleek leggings to a maroon and orange striped jumpsuit to an asymmetrical hem dress with mesh long sleeves. "Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive? Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!" the actress captioned her post.

DeGeneres also posted a video receiving her bright orange trunk, which was packed with neatly hung track suits, pants, hoodies, jackets, and workout gear. The television host included a closeup of the tag, which included a personal message from Bey: "Here is something special from my Adidas x Ivy Park collection. I've selected some of my favorites for you. With love and respect, Beyonce."

Cardi B took to Instagram to share her exclusive delivery, and couldn't have been more thrilled with her Adidas x Ivy Park goodies. "So I just got home, and look what I got. Bitch, Beyonce dead done give me a closet," the singer excitedly shared in her video.

Missy Elliott also filmed her unboxing of an orange and maroon striped steam trunk. “Ivy Park in the house. Come from Beyonce herself. Queen, I see you. Thank you so much, I’m so humbly grateful," the singer said in her video. She flipped through the outfits and also opened the drawer underneath to reveal a gorgeous metallic bag. “I love it. I love it. Thank you, sis," she added.

And, of course, Beyonce wasn't going to forget her close friend and former Destiny's Child bandmate, Rowland. The star showed off her orange rolling rack in her Instagram stories, and followed up with a photo dressed in head-to-toe Ivy Park. Rowland's look included an oversized maroon sweatshirt, skirt, sneakers, and matching coat—with the signature Adidas three stripe piping in bright orange—layered on top. "Thank you sis!" she captioned her story.

Feeling inspired by these celebrity unboxings to invest in a few pieces for yourself? The Adidas x Ivy Park collection is now officially available online at adidas.com, ivypark.com, and from January 18th in select stores. Sizes ranges from XS-XL, and you can expect prices from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.

The bad news? The line has been so popular, many items are no longer available online. So you'll want to act fast if you still want to snap up your favorites, as the collaboration will most likely sell out tonight!

