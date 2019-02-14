10 Super Versatile Yoga Pants to Add to Your Athleisure Collection ASAP

Comfortable, functional, and flattering, these top-rated yoga pants are bound to become your new favorites.
Whether you like to wear them for working out or lounging around at home, yoga pants are a cozy wardrobe essential that many women are obsessed with. Yoga pants were initially created for—you guessed it—yoga, but quickly gained popularity for everyday wear because of their versatility, flattering style, and most importantly, their super comfortable fit.
So how do you find the best pair for you? First, think about the different materials and choose certain fabrics based on when you plan to wear them. If you’re looking for yoga pants to wear during yoga classes or gym sessions, go with with performance pants made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that won’t leave you soaked in sweat after a workout.
Or if you want to find yoga pants to wear while you’re running errands or lounging around at home, opt for thicker pairs made with soft, comfy fabrics—like cotton—that’ll be durable enough for daily wear. And regardless of what you’re using them for, you’ll always want to choose options that include spandex or elastane in the fabric makeup since this is what gives yoga pants their stretch. Next, consider what kind of fit you’re looking for. Whether you prefer a flared boot-leg cut, a looser fit, options with wide fold-over waistbands, maternity yoga pants, a high-waisted look, or yoga pants with pockets, there are tons of different styles out there for you to choose from.
What are the best yoga pants for women?
Now that yoga pants have taken the athleisure world by storm, it can be overwhelming to sift through all the choices—so to help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best yoga pants for women. From breathable high-waisted yoga pants that are perfect for workouts to cotton yoga pants that are super soft and cozy, you’ll find a wide variety of brands, fits, and styles that are bound to become staples in your wardrobe this year. And the best part is, all of these yoga pants for women come highly-recommended by customers—both yoga fanatics and casual wearers alike—so whatever you’re planning to use them for, you’ll have no trouble finding a new favorite pair. Shop some of our top picks below, and happy lounging!
Zella Yoga Pants
A straight-leg yoga pant option, the Plank Pants by Zella have contoured seams for a slim fit, and they’re made with a polyester and spandex fabric blend that’s both flexible and moisture-wicking. Reviewers love the flattering style and comfortable material.
90 Degree Yoga Pants
If you’re looking for yoga pants with pockets, go with the super popular Power Flex yoga pants by 90 Degree by Reflex. They have a slim, high-waisted fit that ends at the ankle, and each pair features two super convenient pockets on the sides that are large enough to fit a smartphone. These soft and stretchy yoga pants even earned over 4,800 perfect reviews on Amazon.
Powervita Straight Leg Yoga Pant
The Powervita straight-leg yoga pants by Athleta feature a super comfortable, three-layer waistband with inner mesh lining that won’t pinch you, and they’re made with a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric blend for complete flexibility. What’s more, these yoga pants have a UPF 50+ rating, meaning they offer ample sun protection. It’s no wonder they have over 200 five-star reviews from shoppers.
Old Navy High-Waisted Yoga Pants
If you’re in the market for a go-to pair of high-waisted yoga pants at a budget-friendly price, Old Navy’s bootcut yoga pants are your best bet. The high-rise, elasticized waistband and four-way stretch fabric means you’ll have optimal freedom of movement in these pants. Over a thousand reviewers gave them a 4.6-star rating—people raved about the flattering fit and soft, comfy fabric.
Spalding Women’s Bootleg Yoga Pant
These Bootleg Yoga Pants by Spalding are a great option if you’re looking for cotton yoga pants that are super affordable and made for functional everyday wear. They have a slight flare and bootcut hem on the bottom with a wide, stretchy waistband up top. They’re made with a cotton and spandex fabric blend that feels soft and cozy—which explains their high Amazon rating by nearly 5,000 reviewers. Users say the comfy material and soft waistband even makes them a great option for maternity yoga pants.
Core 10 Women’s Build Your Own Yoga Pant
Core 10’s innovative design allows you to build your own yoga pant to your liking, making these the most customizable option yet. Made with Core 10’s exclusive fabric blend of polyester and spandex for optimal stretchiness, you can choose your own fit, waistband (cross waist, high waist, or medium waist), pant length, and size. Amazon reviewers rave over the customizable options to find the perfect fit. One person said, “These pants are amazing! I wore them all day twice without ever having to pull them up or adjust them in anyway. They were simply comfortable all day long. They are nice and soft, but also thick enough that they don't feel revealing. And not even a hint of camel toe. Overall they are pretty much perfect!”
Alo Yoga Pants
If you’re a fan of loose yoga pants, go with the Notion Sweatpant by super popular yoga apparel brand Alo Yoga. Perfect for both workouts and lounging, these comfy pants feature soft and flexible French terry fabric up top with mesh panels down each leg for ultimate breathability. One reviewer called these “the most comfortable pants I own.”
Danskin Now Women’s Cotton Stir Up Pant
These cotton yoga pants by dance and activewear apparel brand Danskin feature stirrups on the bottom hems of each leg, making them the best option for any yoga, barre, or dance class. Aside from the trendy look, women’s stirrup pants are super functional because they allow you to customize the garment and wear it in three different ways: as a stirrup, pulled up and cuffed on the ankle, or as a legging with a small cutout. The cotton and spandex blend mean the pants are soft and stretchy, and they also feature a contoured waistband with a hidden pocket for added convenience. Seventy-six enthusiastic reviewers gave these pants a five-star rating, noting that the stirrup hem is not only useful for yoga class, but also for keeping the pants in place while wearing boots.
Hanes Sport Women’s Performance Pant
Hanes women’s performance pants are a go-to option for durable yoga pants to wear during many types of workouts. Made with a flexible, quick-drying fabric blend that includes a cooling technology to wick away sweat, these sports-ready pants also feature a chafe-resistant seam, a wide, stretchy waistband, and a slightly-flared bottom hem. Reviewers love the quality of these workout pants and wear them for a wide variety of activities. “These pants get it right! Wide, roomy waistband that sits flat against the tummy. Double stitching on all the seams. Reinforced gusset at the crotch,” said one shopper. “Smooth yet thick enough fabric to avoid embarrassment—you can wear them home from the gym.”
Hard Tail Rolldown Bootleg Flare Pants
If you’re in the market for fold-over yoga pants that fit great, look no further than these roll-down pants by Hard Tail. They’re made with a soft cotton and spandex fabric blend and a slim fit that has a flared, bootcut hem on the bottom. What’s more, the foldable elastic waistband makes for a really comfortable fit. “I just found my new go to brand. Super soft cotton, fits my body like a glove,” said one customer. “The high waist isn’t too high if you want to wear it up, and not too bulky if you wear it folded over.”