10 Super Versatile Yoga Pants to Add to Your Athleisure Collection ASAP

Whether you like to wear them for working out or lounging around at home, yoga pants are a cozy wardrobe essential that many women are obsessed with. Yoga pants were initially created for—you guessed it—yoga, but quickly gained popularity for everyday wear because of their versatility, flattering style, and most importantly, their super comfortable fit.

So how do you find the best pair for you? First, think about the different materials and choose certain fabrics based on when you plan to wear them. If you’re looking for yoga pants to wear during yoga classes or gym sessions, go with with performance pants made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that won’t leave you soaked in sweat after a workout.

Or if you want to find yoga pants to wear while you’re running errands or lounging around at home, opt for thicker pairs made with soft, comfy fabrics—like cotton—that’ll be durable enough for daily wear. And regardless of what you’re using them for, you’ll always want to choose options that include spandex or elastane in the fabric makeup since this is what gives yoga pants their stretch. Next, consider what kind of fit you’re looking for. Whether you prefer a flared boot-leg cut, a looser fit, options with wide fold-over waistbands, maternity yoga pants, a high-waisted look, or yoga pants with pockets, there are tons of different styles out there for you to choose from.

What are the best yoga pants for women?

Now that yoga pants have taken the athleisure world by storm, it can be overwhelming to sift through all the choices—so to help you out, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best yoga pants for women. From breathable high-waisted yoga pants that are perfect for workouts to cotton yoga pants that are super soft and cozy, you’ll find a wide variety of brands, fits, and styles that are bound to become staples in your wardrobe this year. And the best part is, all of these yoga pants for women come highly-recommended by customers—both yoga fanatics and casual wearers alike—so whatever you’re planning to use them for, you’ll have no trouble finding a new favorite pair. Shop some of our top picks below, and happy lounging!

