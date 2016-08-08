6 Stylish Ways to Carry Around Your Yoga Mat

Transport your yoga mat in style with these cute-but-functional bags.
The awkward shape and bulk of your yoga mat can make it difficult to haul around, especially if you're toting it with you to work, commuting on public transportation, or find yourself needing to run a few errands after yoga class. (And yogis know there's nothing more frustrating than attempting to wrangle a rubber mat that decides to unroll in the produce aisle or middle of the sidewalk.) The good news: Yoga mat bags come in all shapes, sizes, and styles, so there are plenty of options to suit your lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a dedicated yoga bag, a simple strap, or a gym bag that can also fit your mat inside, find the right one for you with this guide.
MZ Wallace Metro Yoga
This is the perfect yoga bag for commuters. It's spacious enough to fit even an extra-thick mat, and has an exterior zipper pocket that's great for stashing keys, a metro card, and your phone. (The cute quilted camouflage pattern doesn't hurt, either.)
La Vie Boheme Yoga Mandala Jute Bag
This chic yoga bag features hand-embroidered details and 100% organic fabric, while a small interior pocket keeps personal items secure. Note: Although standard-size yoga mats will fit comfortably, pro yoga mats may be too large.
Manduka Roadtripper
This heavy-duty carryall is a gym bag, tote, backpack, and weekender all in one. It boasts plenty of space for a yoga mat along with your gear, and exterior pockets let you store items for easy access on-the-go.
Gaiam Everything Fits Gym Bag
True to its name, this roomy bag fits more than just the essentials. Adjustable straps on the bottom hold a yoga mat securely in place, while the spacious interior can accommodate the rest of your gear.
Prana Tote Mat Holder
If you’d rather not invest in a bag, this affordable strap is an easy way to sling your mat on your shoulder and go. Bonus: The colorful fabric is thick enough that it won't dig into your shoulder.
lululemon Urban Warrior Duffel
If you often travel with your gym gear, this is the bag for you. The Urban Warrior Duffel is equipped with adjustable yoga straps (that can be stowed away when not in use), interior wet/dry pockets (so sweaty clothes won't touch clean ones), and a removable shoe bag.