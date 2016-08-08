6 Stylish Ways to Carry Around Your Yoga Mat

The awkward shape and bulk of your yoga mat can make it difficult to haul around, especially if you're toting it with you to work, commuting on public transportation, or find yourself needing to run a few errands after yoga class. (And yogis know there's nothing more frustrating than attempting to wrangle a rubber mat that decides to unroll in the produce aisle or middle of the sidewalk.) The good news: Yoga mat bags come in all shapes, sizes, and styles, so there are plenty of options to suit your lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a dedicated yoga bag, a simple strap, or a gym bag that can also fit your mat inside, find the right one for you with this guide.