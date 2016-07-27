The Best Workout Underwear for Women Who Hate Thongs

If you've ever worked out in a thong, then you know it can be uncomfortable—they can create a lot of friction and irritate the delicate skin in your nether regions. What's more, wearing a thong when you exercise may not be all that healthy. Thongs make it easier for bacteria to travel from your backside to your front, leaving you prone to urinary tract infection. That's why Health's contributing medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, recommends you save the G-string for sexy nights in, and instead opt for more coverage when you get your sweat on at the gym.

Need some help? We've rounded up some full-coverage styles below that are stylish and guaranteed not to cause a mid-squat wedgie. You'll thank us later!