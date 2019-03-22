These Stylish Women's Sweatshirts Are the Perfect Transition Pieces for Spring

Sweatshirts and hoodies—whether they're cropped, oversized, or worn as a dress—are seriously trending for spring 2019. It makes sense, since sweatshirts are the perfect transition piece for in-between weather, keeping you cozy on chilly mornings sans coat, but still comfortable when the sun comes out in the afternoon.

Not only that, but sweatshirts are like wearing your favorite tee with more intention and sophistication, meaning they're stylish enough to wear to workouts over leggings and to the office over a cute midi skirt or your favorite denim.

Athleisure sweatshirts and hoodies are about to be your new spring uniform. Here, 15 affordable finds to take you effortlessly from studio to street.

