These Stylish Women's Sweatshirts Are the Perfect Transition Pieces for Spring

Sweatshirts and hoodies—whether they're cropped, oversized, or worn as a dress—are seriously trending for spring 2019. It makes sense, since sweatshirts are the perfect transition piece for in-between weather, keeping you cozy on chilly mornings sans coat, but still comfortable when the sun comes out in the afternoon.
Not only that, but sweatshirts are like wearing your favorite tee with more intention and sophistication, meaning they're stylish enough to wear to workouts over leggings and to the office over a cute midi skirt or your favorite denim.
Athleisure sweatshirts and hoodies are about to be your new spring uniform. Here, 15 affordable finds to take you effortlessly from studio to street.
1
Champion Reverse Weave Crop
Find us a cuter millennial pink sweatshirt—we’ll wait. This cotton candy pink cropped hoodie has a lived-in, raw edge and the iconic Champion logo on the chest. Pair with leggings and white Converse kicks for an effortless look.
2
Holiday By Emma Mulholland La Dolce Vita Sweatshirt
The relaxed fit and beachy graphic on this canary yellow crew neck sweatshirt just says “spring” to us, even if the temperatures haven’t broken 70 degrees yet. We love this with a black or printed midi skirt and chunky dad sneakers.
3
Wildfox Football Star Cop Pullover
Throw this adorable star print sweatshirt over your workout clothes after yoga or barre class. The cropped hem looks great over high-waist leggings, and the soft, cozy fabric and long raglan sleeves will keep you warm on rainy days.
4
Calvin Klein Performance Logo Sweatshirt
For an off-duty model look, wear this Calvin Klein white crewneck sweatshirt with leggings and sneakers or platform Teva sandals. The logo at the sleeves offers bold contrast, while vents on the sides increase breathability.
5
P.E Nation Sonic Sweatshirt
How many times is too many times in a week to sport the same sweatshirt? Asking for a friend. We’re obsessed with this super soft French Terry salmon sweatshirt with contrast paneling trimmed in piping on the front and backside of the arms.
6
Saturday School Jadore Le Fromage Sweatshirt
A sweatshirt that expresses our love for cheese? Here’s our credit card. This oversized fleece is perfect for those still-chilly spring mornings, but also features a subtle boatneck to keep you from overheating. Plus, it’s guaranteed to spice up any outfit and get you all the compliments.
7
Tommy Jeans Classics Hoodie
From cool-girl athleisure brand Tommy Hilfiger, this minimalistic white sweatshirt is made from soft organic cotton French Terry and features Tommy’s iconic flag logo on the chest. Pull it on with biker shorts to head to spin class or meet girlfriends for brunch.
8
Nike Sportswear Women’s Crew Sweatshirt
9
Everlane The Lightweight French Terry Crew Sweatshirt
Breathable, lightweight, and incredibly comfy, this sweatshirt has a classic crew neckline giving it the feel of your favorite T-shirt with a level of sophistication. We’re snapping up this under-$40 find in as many colors as possible, including coral, bone, washed black, heather gray, light peach, and bright blue.
10
Sub_Urban Riot Indoors Max Hoodie
Whether you're more of an "indoors" person or not, we're loving this cheeky hoodie. Plus, the on-trend colorblock pattern and convenient kangaroo pocket make it a no-brainer for running errands.
11
Ban.do Feelings Sweatshirt
This extra soft, pre-shrunk sweatshirt complete with fuzzy chenille letters is literally giving us all the feelings. It will look as good over jeans and comfy mules as it will over pajama pants for weekend lounging.
12
Alo Yoga Getaway Hoodie
The ultimate studio-to-street hoodie, this luxurious cropped sweatshirt is cut from performance cashmere (so it's silky soft) and is pre-washed to give it a lived-in, cozy feel.
13
J.Crew New York Sweatshirt
14
The Upside French Camo Sid Crew Sweatshirt
The slim silhouette of this camo sweatshirt keeps your look feminine and wearable. The soft, cozy cotton blend is great for a morning run or stopping by the farmer's market.
15
Adidas By Stella McCartney Women's Oversized Hoodie
A chic sweatshirt dress is the athleisure staple you need to transition throughout the day. Throw it on over leggings for your workout or wear it to brunch with friends. It's the model-off duty uniform (and Arianna Grande-approved) that looks good on everyone.