The Best Cozy Sneakers You Can Wear on Cold, Chilly Days

If sneakers are your shoe of choice in spring and summer, but then disappear into the back of your closet when boot season rolls around, here's some happy news: The latest styles were designed with chilly temps in mind. Whether it's warmer materials (think suede, leather, and shearling) to keep feet snug, or extra traction on the sole to combat slippery streets, these sneakers are ideal for those cold, chilly days ahead.