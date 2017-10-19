The Best Cozy Sneakers You Can Wear on Cold, Chilly Days

Winter sneakers are a thing you need in your life.
If sneakers are your shoe of choice in spring and summer, but then disappear into the back of your closet when boot season rolls around, here's some happy news: The latest styles were designed with chilly temps in mind. Whether it's warmer materials (think suede, leather, and shearling) to keep feet snug, or extra traction on the sole to combat slippery streets, these sneakers are ideal for those cold, chilly days ahead.
1
Blondo Baxton Waterproof Sneaker
These waterproof (yes, really) high-top sneakers are a cross between a Chelsea boot and your favorite pair of skater shoes.
2
Steve Madden Sly
Are these the next best thing to leaving the house in a pair of wooly socks? We think yes. The knit upper keeps feet cozy, while the black synthetic heel makes them work-appropriate.
3
JSlides Arpel Faux Fur Lined Slip-On Sneaker
If slip-ons were your go-to summer shoe, you'll want these sporty sneaks. The faux-fur lining and suede upper will insulate your feet, even if you wear them without socks. Bonus: There's a removable gel insert for extra cushioning.
4
Nike Blazer Mid Premium LC Sneaker
With its lace-up style and substantial sole, the classic Nike basketball sneaker is ideal for colder temps. This deep blue shade is a totally unexpected color that go with leggings and a comfy sweatshirt.
5
Coach High Top Hiker
A splurge, yes—but how amazing are these high-top Coach sneakers? The chic black leather and shearling upper keeps feet toasty, while the rubber outsole provides much-needed traction for icy, snowy sidewalks.
6
Geox Nydame Wedge Sneaker
With their soft, slightly shimmery leather and a wedge heel, these sneakers effortlessly make athleisure work for a night on the town. The sole boasts a breathable layer that encourages airflow and repels moisture.
7
Caslon Camden Sneaker
If high-tops aren't your thing, opt for these suede kicks with a burnished cap toe (available in gray, black, and dusty rose) instead. They'll keep feet warmer than the canvas alternatives, and the bumper sole provides good traction.
8
Sk8-Hi 46 MTE DX Sneaker
These aren't your average Vans: the upper is both water-resistant and has a heat-retention layer.