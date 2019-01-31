The Best Winter Gloves That Will Protect Your Fingers from Frostbite

PeopleImages/Getty Images

You'll keep all ten fingers with these cozy mittens and gloves.

By Susan Brickell
January 31, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We're on the cusp of another polar vortex, and many states are being warned by meteorologists of deep freezes and record low temperatures in the days to come. Some states are even predicted to have wind chills as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit. Yikes!

People are encouraged to stay indoors, because, hi, frostbite is a real thing. Believe it or not, it can sneak up on you if you spend too much time outdoors in freezing temperatures. The condition occurs when blood flow to the body's extremities slows down, causing areas like the fingers, toes, or nose to freeze.

Whether it's literally freezing or just unbearably cold, it's always a good idea to bundle up and protect your hands. Here, the best winter gloves for women—whether you're cycling, skiing, or commuting to work—that will keep your fingers and hands toasty and frostbite-free.

RELATED: The Viral Amazon Coat That Will Save You from the Polar Vortex 

1
Lands' End Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves

landsend.com

Soft cashmere inside, luxurious sheepskin outside, these sophisticated leather gloves keep your fingers toasty and still allow you scroll through Instagram with touchscreen-friendly thumb and forefinger pads. Also great? They come in seven beautiful colors that pair with any coat and scarf combo: black, cognac, cherry red, navy, merlot, periwinkle, and balsam fir green.

available at landsend.com $45-$75
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Mittens

eddiebauer.com

Glove-like finger tunnels secure these mitts on your hand. The water-resistant mittens feature cushy down at the back of the hand and ThermaFill insulation at the palm, so you get all the warmth without the bulk. Bonus: An elastic at the wrist seals out the cold.

    available at eddiebauer.com $45
    SHOP NOW

    3
    Marmot Fleece Gloves

    amazon.com

    Perfect for cold-weather running and hiking, these heat-retaining fleece gloves are super quick-drying, so your hands never get damp. Plus, you can use them as an extra liner inside gloves when camping or skiing.

    available at amazon.com $25
    SHOP NOW
    Advertisement

    4
    L.L. Bean Baxter State Gloves

    llbean.com

    L.L. Bean claims these are their warmest waterproof winter gloves, and we can see why. Goose down fill keeps fingers warm and dry when braving a wet commute, while the elastic wrist gather keeps warmth in and snow out. Snag them in earthy kelp green or understated charcoal gray.

    available at llbean.com $50
    SHOP NOW
    Advertisement

    5
    UGG All Weather Touchscreen Compatible Quilted Gloves with Genuine Shearling Trim

    nordstrom.com

    Trimmed with cozy, genuine shearling cuffs, these quilted all-weather gloves were made for freezing cold weather. And you don't have to take them off to use your phone, since they're touchscreen-compatible.

      available at nordstrom.com $75
      SHOP NOW
      Advertisement

      6
      Yiseven Merino Sheepskin Shearling Leather Mitten

      amazon.com

      Luxury under $20 (seriously!), these warm sheepskin-lined leather gloves come in nine different hues (including black, deep blue, taupe, and millennial pink), so you can scoop up a few pairs without breaking the bank. Prefer a mitten? You can't go wrong with the Yiseven Merino Sheepskin Shearling Leather Mitten ($20; amazon.com), which boasts cozy sheepskin and shearling wool.

      available at amazon.com $14
      SHOP NOW
      Advertisement

      7
      Rossignol Select Leather IMP'R Mittens

      nordstrom.com

      These soft, supple leather gloves have a breathable, waterproof membrane that protects your hands from the elements and keeps fingers warm with PrimaLoft Silver insulation and snug pre-shaped fingers. They're also great for bopping around town and skiing down the mountain.

      available at nordstrom.com $120
      SHOP NOW
      Advertisement

      8
      Ozero Winter Gloves

      amazon.com

      These affordable gloves are made of polar fleece for thickness, warmth, and comfort, and have a deer suede leather palm for extra grip and protection. And with a heatlock patented system, they'll keep your hands warm even when temperatures plummet. Plus, they have over 1,500 five-star Amazon reviews.

      available at amazon.com $16
      SHOP NOW
      Advertisement

      9
      Hestra Deerskin Primaloft Gloves

      zappos.com

      Hestra makes chic, Scandinavian​​​​​​-inspired gloves that are extremely comfortable and embody hygge completely. This pair is made with soft deerskin leather, insulated Primaloft lining, and has an elastic closure at the wrist to keep the cold at bay.

      available at zappos.com $100
      SHOP NOW
      Advertisement

      10
      Yobenki Winter Gloves

      amazon.com

      Ideal for cycling, these water-resistant gloves have an extended elastic knitted cuff that fits your wrist snugly to shield against wind, as well as anti-slip leather palms so you don't lose your grip on the handlebars. Biking along a gorgeous back road and want to stop to snap a picture, but don't want your hands to freeze? They're touchscreen-compatible too.

      available at amazon.com $20
      SHOP NOW
      Advertisement

      11
      Canada Goose Lightweight Quilted Mittens

      nordstrom.com

      Like sleeping bags for your hands, these lightweight quilted mittens ensure you stay extra cozy even in the nastiest weather. The elastic cuffs seal out the wind and goose down insulation retains warmth. The best part? They have touchscreen capabilities and they're machine washable. Score!

      available at nordstrom.com $150
      SHOP NOW

      You May Like

      Read More