The Best Winter Gloves That Will Protect Your Fingers from Frostbite

You'll keep all ten fingers with these cozy mittens and gloves.
We're on the cusp of another polar vortex, and many states are being warned by meteorologists of deep freezes and record low temperatures in the days to come. Some states are even predicted to have wind chills as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit. Yikes!
People are encouraged to stay indoors, because, hi, frostbite is a real thing. Believe it or not, it can sneak up on you if you spend too much time outdoors in freezing temperatures. The condition occurs when blood flow to the body's extremities slows down, causing areas like the fingers, toes, or nose to freeze.
Whether it's literally freezing or just unbearably cold, it's always a good idea to bundle up and protect your hands. Here, the best winter gloves for women—whether you're cycling, skiing, or commuting to work—that will keep your fingers and hands toasty and frostbite-free.
1
Lands' End Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Soft cashmere inside, luxurious sheepskin outside, these sophisticated leather gloves keep your fingers toasty and still allow you scroll through Instagram with touchscreen-friendly thumb and forefinger pads. Also great? They come in seven beautiful colors that pair with any coat and scarf combo: black, cognac, cherry red, navy, merlot, periwinkle, and balsam fir green.
2
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Mittens
Glove-like finger tunnels secure these mitts on your hand. The water-resistant mittens feature cushy down at the back of the hand and ThermaFill insulation at the palm, so you get all the warmth without the bulk. Bonus: An elastic at the wrist seals out the cold.
3
Marmot Fleece Gloves
Perfect for cold-weather running and hiking, these heat-retaining fleece gloves are super quick-drying, so your hands never get damp. Plus, you can use them as an extra liner inside gloves when camping or skiing.
4
L.L. Bean Baxter State Gloves
L.L. Bean claims these are their warmest waterproof winter gloves, and we can see why. Goose down fill keeps fingers warm and dry when braving a wet commute, while the elastic wrist gather keeps warmth in and snow out. Snag them in earthy kelp green or understated charcoal gray.
5
UGG All Weather Touchscreen Compatible Quilted Gloves with Genuine Shearling Trim
Trimmed with cozy, genuine shearling cuffs, these quilted all-weather gloves were made for freezing cold weather. And you don't have to take them off to use your phone, since they're touchscreen-compatible.
6
Yiseven Merino Sheepskin Shearling Leather Mitten
Luxury under $20 (seriously!), these warm sheepskin-lined leather gloves come in nine different hues (including black, deep blue, taupe, and millennial pink), so you can scoop up a few pairs without breaking the bank. Prefer a mitten? You can't go wrong with the Yiseven Merino Sheepskin Shearling Leather Mitten ($20; amazon.com), which boasts cozy sheepskin and shearling wool.
7
Rossignol Select Leather IMP'R Mittens
These soft, supple leather gloves have a breathable, waterproof membrane that protects your hands from the elements and keeps fingers warm with PrimaLoft Silver insulation and snug pre-shaped fingers. They're also great for bopping around town and skiing down the mountain.
8
Ozero Winter Gloves
These affordable gloves are made of polar fleece for thickness, warmth, and comfort, and have a deer suede leather palm for extra grip and protection. And with a heatlock patented system, they'll keep your hands warm even when temperatures plummet. Plus, they have over 1,500 five-star Amazon reviews.
9
Hestra Deerskin Primaloft Gloves
Hestra makes chic, Scandinavian-inspired gloves that are extremely comfortable and embody hygge completely. This pair is made with soft deerskin leather, insulated Primaloft lining, and has an elastic closure at the wrist to keep the cold at bay.
10
Yobenki Winter Gloves
Ideal for cycling, these water-resistant gloves have an extended elastic knitted cuff that fits your wrist snugly to shield against wind, as well as anti-slip leather palms so you don't lose your grip on the handlebars. Biking along a gorgeous back road and want to stop to snap a picture, but don't want your hands to freeze? They're touchscreen-compatible too.
11
Canada Goose Lightweight Quilted Mittens
Like sleeping bags for your hands, these lightweight quilted mittens ensure you stay extra cozy even in the nastiest weather. The elastic cuffs seal out the wind and goose down insulation retains warmth. The best part? They have touchscreen capabilities and they're machine washable. Score!