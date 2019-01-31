The Best Winter Gloves That Will Protect Your Fingers from Frostbite

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We're on the cusp of another polar vortex, and many states are being warned by meteorologists of deep freezes and record low temperatures in the days to come. Some states are even predicted to have wind chills as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit. Yikes!

People are encouraged to stay indoors, because, hi, frostbite is a real thing. Believe it or not, it can sneak up on you if you spend too much time outdoors in freezing temperatures. The condition occurs when blood flow to the body's extremities slows down, causing areas like the fingers, toes, or nose to freeze.

Whether it's literally freezing or just unbearably cold, it's always a good idea to bundle up and protect your hands. Here, the best winter gloves for women—whether you're cycling, skiing, or commuting to work—that will keep your fingers and hands toasty and frostbite-free.

RELATED: The Viral Amazon Coat That Will Save You from the Polar Vortex