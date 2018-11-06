The Best Winter 2018 Fitness Essentials $55 or Less That Our Editors Are Obsessed With

Stock up for all your winter workouts with these fitness finds recommended by Health editors.
It's officially cold out there, and you deserve to treat yourself to some fresh fitness gear that will motivate you to keep moving on even the most miserable winter days. Below, we polled Health staffers to find out which winter must-haves they're currently obsessed with (or have on their shopping wishlists for the season). This one's for you, early morning ClassPass attendees and post-work runners.
1
GFast Mid Rise Blackout Colorblock Leggings
"These leggings are one of the softest pairs I own, but what I really love about them is the color and print. Wearing them gives me a fun pop of color when it's dark and dreary out, but they are still neutral enough to match a ton of stuff."
—Rebecca Shinners, social media editor
2
Champion Women's Jogger
"I'm all about an early-morning yoga class, but it gets so hard for me to stay motivated on cold, dark winter mornings. So, I'm investing in an extra pair of cozy sweatpants to throw on over leggings and keep me warm during that a.m. walk to the studio. This pair is crazy-affordable, supersoft, and available in a slew of good basic colors."
—Kathleen Felton, senior digital editor
3
Darn Tough Vermont Women's Merino Wool Micro Crew Cushion Socks
"My favorite winter hiking socks are made of antimicrobial and moisture-wicking merino wool, which help to regulate body temperature, keeping your feet dry and warm instead of a sweaty mess. And, after all-day wear, these babies don’t stink up my apartment when I take them off. They come in a variety of colors and patterns, from dark, earthy hues to funky stripes. Not sold? Check out the over 500 glowing 5-star reviews! I live in these all winter, from my morning commute to weekends on the trail."
—Susan Brickell, assistant editor
4
Scunci Everyday and Active No Damage Reflective/Solid Elastics
"Once winter days get shorter, I'm often squeezing in a quick morning run before the sun comes up. Sneakers and leggings are often equipped with reflective details for just those kinds of mornings, but I was surprised to discover these reflective hair ties last year around this time. Now, I won't leave my apartment on a dark morning without one." —Sarah Klein, senior digital editor
5
adidas Women's Edge Lux W Running Shoe
"I have my eye on these adidas sneakers for winter runs. I love the cozy, sock-like construction—I can picture them snug on my feet on a brisk day. And the grippy soles will be perfect for slippery pavement." —Catherine DiBenedetto, features director
6
Gaiam Yoga Mat Towel Microfiber Yoga Mat
"Hot yoga has to be my favorite way to warm up in the winter, so now that I'll be practicing more often I'm definitely adding this yoga mat towel to my wishlist. I've heard they're the best to stop slipping—even in a studio heated to 100 degrees!" —Lauren Witonsky, social media assistant
7
Core 10 Women's Motion Tech Fleece Fitted Bomber Full-Zip Jacket
"I love workout clothes that I can wear while I’m running, lounging around the house, or out to brunch with a friend. This jacket ticks all of those boxes and is also super stylish. The only thing I can’t decide is what color I should go with!" —Sam Lauriello, editorial assistant