The Best Winter 2018 Fitness Essentials $55 or Less That Our Editors Are Obsessed With

"My favorite winter hiking socks are made of antimicrobial and moisture-wicking merino wool, which help to regulate body temperature, keeping your feet dry and warm instead of a sweaty mess. And, after all-day wear, these babies don’t stink up my apartment when I take them off. They come in a variety of colors and patterns, from dark, earthy hues to funky stripes. Not sold? Check out the over 500 glowing 5-star reviews! I live in these all winter, from my morning commute to weekends on the trail."

—Susan Brickell, assistant editor