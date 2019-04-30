10 Top-Rated Windbreakers That Are Perfect for Any Outdoor Adventure

Have you ever gotten halfway out of the house and thought, “Should I bring a jacket?” We know we have. Even if the forecast calls for a light shower or you know you’ll be chilly on your commute, you still don’t want to bring your heavy parka—if you don’t end up wearing it, you have to schlep it around all day. Big fat nope.

Enter: windbreaker jackets, one of the most practical pieces of outdoor wear worth investing in. Not only are they super lightweight and flexible (many times they can even pack into themselves!), but their basic purpose is to block wind—which comes in handy whether you’re jogging, hiking, biking, out on the water, or simply running errands. But unlike rain jackets, you won’t want a windbreaker that’s completely waterproof—just water-resistant—so it’ll feel super breathable and you won’t get sweaty during workouts.

Not sure where to start? We’ve compiled a list of the best windbreaker jackets according to shopper reviews, below. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight option that won’t break the bank, a sporty jacket to take you from trail to city, or a wind-resistant layer that won’t use up any precious carry-on space while traveling, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED: These 15 Must-Have Rain Jackets Will Keep You Dry and Protected During Any Outdoor Activity