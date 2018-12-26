Wedge Sneakers Are the Trendy Footwear You Need to Kick Off 2019

As we wind down the year, fashion sneakers are having a serious moment—and will continue to be the reigning footwear of choice for 2019. From clunky dad shoes to kicks that really make a statement (think: colorblocking, animal prints, and metallic details), sneakers no longer have the rep of being personality-less athletic shoes, reserved solely for the gym.

We didn't think it could get any better, but wedge sneakers are trending for the new year, meaning you can have the comfort of a tennis shoe but with the height of a heel, sans blisters. They could be considered the stilettos of sneakers (wink). Here are the nine cutest wedge sneakers we're picking up to amp up our wardrobe.

