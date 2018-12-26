Wedge Sneakers Are the Trendy Footwear You Need to Kick Off 2019

Plus, the nine cutest pairs to elevate and edge up your wardrobe.
As we wind down the year, fashion sneakers are having a serious moment—and will continue to be the reigning footwear of choice for 2019. From clunky dad shoes to kicks that really make a statement (think: colorblocking, animal prints, and metallic details), sneakers no longer have the rep of being personality-less athletic shoes, reserved solely for the gym.
We didn't think it could get any better, but wedge sneakers are trending for the new year, meaning you can have the comfort of a tennis shoe but with the height of a heel, sans blisters. They could be considered the stilettos of sneakers (wink). Here are the nine cutest wedge sneakers we're picking up to amp up our wardrobe.
RELATED: The Best Cozy Sneakers You Can Wear on Cold, Chilly Days
1
Linea Paolo Filipa Wedge Sneaker
With perforated leather and quilted panels, this nude kick has an equally chic and sporty aesthetic, perfect for pairing with a blazer for the office.
2
Jambu Offbeat Encore Sneaker Wedges
3
MICHAEL Michael Kors Skyler Knit Bootie
This knit sneaker bootie has metallic accents, a supportive wedge, and a comfy sock-like fit, totally nailing studio-to-street style. Throw them on for your gym commute or top them off with a sweater dress for dinner after your workout.
4
UBFEN Hidden Wedges
Your classic white sneakers with a twist, these adjustable high-top wedges have laces and an ankle strap, so you can customize them for a perfect fit.
5
XMWealthy Women's Loafer Sneakers
Find us a cuter (and more affordable) pair of millennial pink wedge sneakers—we'll wait. Breathable mesh lets your feet breathe while stylish zippers on either side of the shoe make them super easy to put on and take off.
6
Madden Girl Pulley Faux-Fur Wedge Sneakers
7
Asos Design Dismay Wedge Sneakers
We are living for these neutral sneaker wedges, which feature the biggest trending animal print for 2019: snakeskin. The metallic tongue, chunky dad sole, and wedge heel are a fashion-forward update to average tennis shoes, meaning you'll definitely want to show these off on the weekend.
8
Linea Paolo Flint Wedge Sneaker
Smooth leather, crystal studs, and a lifted wedge make this sneaker both fancy and rock-n-roll. Bonus: It comes in an array of neutrals like black, blush, and white, so it's guaranteed to go with everything in your closet!
9
Very Volatile Bonnet Faux Fur Wedge Sneaker Bootie
These chestnut suede, winter-friendly wedge kicks will keep your feet toasty on chilly nights. The plush faux fur trim gives you total comfort with heel height.