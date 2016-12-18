7 Cozy Slippers to Keep Your Feet Toasty All Winter

See ya, icy toes. These warm slippers are perfect for frigid winter weather.
Nobody wants to go through winter with feet that feel like blocks of ice. That's why cozy slippers are the perfect holiday gift—they're guaranteed to please anybody on your list. The following slippers are made with ultra-warm materials like wool and shearling, and will keep you comfortable even if you have feet that are always cold from poor circulation or a medical condition like Raynaud's.
1
UGG Scuffett II Genuine Shearling Slipper
These rich suede slippers are lined with UGGpure, a wool fabric that's soft and plush on the feet. Swarovski crystals add sparkle.
2
Haflinger Coffee Slipper
Remind yourself why you really got out of bed—for a hot cup of coffee, of course. These warm wool slippers mold to your foot's unique shape over time.
3
Muk Luks Amira Slipper
Ruby red acrylic is perfect for the holidays—and beyond. Tuck your PJ pants into the top of the booties on winter's chilliest nights.
4
Luxury Herbal Booties
Tired feet? These booties are filled with 12 natural herbs and flax that cotour to your feet and bring on relief. They can also be heated in the microwave or chilled in the freezer for added comfort.
5
dluxe by dearfoams Carol Sweater Knit Clog Slippers
These cozy acrylic slides feature cute cable-knit detailing and a cushioned insole for support and comfort.
6
Acorn Slipper Sock
These socks are so toasty, astronauts bring them to space to keep their feet warm. A memory foam footbed and leather outsole give you the luxe comfort you deserve.
7
Minnetonka Cally Slipper
The luxuriously soft lining wicks sweat to keep your feet dry (but also warm). The moccasin style is a classic that you can wear year after year.