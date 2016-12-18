7 Cozy Slippers to Keep Your Feet Toasty All Winter

See ya, icy toes. These warm slippers are perfect for frigid winter weather. 

December 18, 2016

Nobody wants to go through winter with feet that feel like blocks of ice. That's why cozy slippers are the perfect holiday gift—they're guaranteed to please anybody on your list. The following slippers are made with ultra-warm materials like wool and shearling, and will keep you comfortable even if you have feet that are always cold from poor circulation or a medical condition like Raynaud's

1
UGG Scuffett II Genuine Shearling Slipper

These rich suede slippers are lined with UGGpure, a wool fabric that's soft and plush on the feet. Swarovski crystals add sparkle.

available at nordstrom.com $100
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Haflinger Coffee Slipper

Remind yourself why you really got out of bed—for a hot cup of coffee, of course. These warm wool slippers mold to your foot's unique shape over time.

available at nordstrom.com $81
SHOP NOW

3
Muk Luks Amira Slipper

Ruby red acrylic is perfect for the holidays—and beyond. Tuck your PJ pants into the top of the booties on winter's chilliest nights.

available at amazon.com $34
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Luxury Herbal Booties

Tired feet? These booties are filled with 12 natural herbs and flax that cotour to your feet and bring on relief. They can also be heated in the microwave or chilled in the freezer for added comfort.

available at uncommongoods.com $34
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
dluxe by dearfoams Carol Sweater Knit Clog Slippers

These cozy acrylic slides feature cute cable-knit detailing and a cushioned insole for support and comfort.

available at target.com $15
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Acorn Slipper Sock

These socks are so toasty, astronauts bring them to space to keep their feet warm. A memory foam footbed and leather outsole give you the luxe comfort you deserve.

available at zappos.com $59
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Minnetonka Cally Slipper

The luxuriously soft lining wicks sweat to keep your feet dry (but also warm). The moccasin style is a classic that you can wear year after year.

available at zappos.com $40
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up