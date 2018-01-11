The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Men on Amazon Under $30

Great last-minute gifts for your guy that don't cost a fortune.

January 11, 2018

Not sure what to get your husband or boyfriend for Valentine's Day this year? Look no further than Amazon. Here, 10 thoughtful (and under-$30) V-Day gifts any guy will love. (Bonus: if you have Amazon Prime, procrastinators can still get their shipment in just two days.) Happy shopping!

1
Champion Men's Powerblend Retro Fleece Jogger Pant

It's currently freezing in many parts of the U.S. (bomb cyclone, anyone?). These supersoft fleece Champion sweatpants in a classic retro style can help.

2
Homesick Scented Candle

Invoke happy memories with a scented candle that smells like his home state (think notes of peppermint and cranberry for Wisconsin, or bourbon and praline for Kentucky).

3
Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit

Your bearded guy will appreciate this kit, which includes a hydrating wash, styling product, and boar bristle brush to smooth unruly hairs.

4
Fossil Elgin ID Card Holder

If he already has a nice wallet, treat him to a new card holder. This one, with its canvas and leather details, looks way more expensive than the $25 price tag would suggest. 

5
Happy Socks

You can never have too many socks, and this pair will seriously upgrade his drawer with the fun pattern and an ultra-comfortable fit.

6
Happy Plugs Headphones

Are his earbuds all tangled up somewhere (or MIA)? These come in more than 20 fun colors and prints, like marble and cobalt blue (pictured).

7
Herschel Supply Co. Men's Abbott Watch Cap Beanie

He'll stay super-cozy in cold temps with this 100% acrylic knit cap from Herschel. 

8
Cocktail Shaker Kit

If he likes to end his day with a martini, he'll love this kit. It includes a sleek 24-oz. shaker, built-in strainer, twisted bar spoon, and illustrated guide all for just $15.

9
RXBar Pack of 12

These yummy bars made with simple ingredients like egg whites, dates, and nuts have achieved cult status for a reason. He can slip them in his gym bag for a quick post-workout snack.

10
The Complete Runner's Day-By-Day Log 2018 Calendar

Did he resolve to run a 5K, half marathon, or full marathon, or simply work out more often? This handy calendar will help him organize his training sessions and stick to his goals.

