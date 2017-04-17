These Are the Two-Piece Bathing Suits You'll See Everywhere in 2017

Swimsuit shopping just got a lot more fun, thanks to these figure-friendly styles you can actually move in. 

On the hunt for the most trend-forward bathing suit? Look no further than these photo-worthy finds for summer 2017. From a sparkly rash guard to an itsy-bitsy floral bikini, there's something for everyone on this list. With so many versatile options, the hardest thing about swimsuit shopping this year will be stopping yourself from buying them all. 

Citrine Swim 'Stella' top and 'Ginger' bottom

Side slits take a standard bikini bottom from eh to exciting.

To buy: Citrine Stella top ($86; citrineswim.com) and Ginger bottom ($88; citrineswim.com)

Kore 'Elektra' top and bottom

Anyone would feel comfortable by the pool in this vintage-inspired pick, which disguises a less-than-defined tummy.

To buy: Kore top ($136; korewear.com) and bottom ($117; korewear.com)

Belusso 'Aix' top and 'Les Tamaris' bottom

A simple rash guard (excellent for sun coverage) made fabulous with a bitty bottom and allover sparkle.

To buy: Belusso top ($240; belusso.com) and bottom ($115; belusso.com)

Kore 'Celeste' bikini

Some bandeaus flatten your girls; this one shapes with padding.

To buy: Kore top ($119; korewear.com) and bottom ($108; korewear.com)

Malia Mills 'Juliette' top and 'Love Knot' bottom

Superb fit, strategic ruching? Done.

To buy: Malia Mills top ($195; maliamills.com) and bottom ($180; maliamills.com)

Duskii 'Monte Carlo' cap sleeve vest and surf short

A quick unzip can turn up the heat (read: sexiness). Bonus: The patriotic hues are perfect for the Fourth of July.

To buy: Duskii top ($135; duskiiactive.com) and bottom ($85; duskiiactive.com)

Malia Mills 'Camille' top and 'Stunner' bottom

With its drapey-yet-sexy fit, a retro tankini just might make you feel like a movie star.

To buy: Malia Mills top ($240; maliamills.com) and bottom ($205; maliamills.com)

Hackwith Design House of Swim 'Longline' top and bikini bottom

Bottoms up! Opt for a hipster cut if you want to minimize your lower half. 

To buy: Hackwith Design House of Swim top ($105; hackwithdesignhouse.com) and bottom ($60; hackwithdesignhouse.com)

Vitamin A 'Gia Triangle' top and 'Tara' bottom

Got great gams? Flaunt ’em in a high-cut string bottom.

To buy: Vitamin A top ($88; vitaminaswim.com) and bottom ($89; vitaminaswim.com)

Tori Praver 'Adriana' top and 'Cristina' bottom

Can you say "support group"? Adjustable straps help you customize the fit.

To buy: Tori Praver top ($98; bloomingdales.com) and bottom ($106; bloomingdales.com)

Lands' End 'Blouson Tankini' top and bottom

Shy about shedding that beach cover-up? This flowy two-in-one has your back.

To buy: Lands’ End top $69; landsend.com) and bottom ($45; landsend.com)

