The 10 Coolest Track Pants for Spring and Summer Days

This trendy lightweight pant option is perfect for when temperatures start to heat up.
The ‘90s called and it does not want its track pants back. Believe it or not, the retro bottom is having quite the moment with celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Zendaya, and Bella Hadid sporting the PE-inspired trend. And who could forget Melissa McCarthy and hubby Ben Falcone attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after party earlier this year in matching Adidas tracksuits? #Couplegoals.
As spring days melt into sticky, humid scorchers, the task of finding a classy, versatile pant that doesn’t make us feel like we’re getting all sweaty down there (our skinny jeans are taking a hiatus) is of the utmost importance. Enter: the track pant—an airy, roomy option that ticks all of our comfort boxes. Plus, most are either wide-legged—allowing for total air flow—or have snaps down the sides, which makes them even more breathable.
We’ve rounded up the cutest track pants you’ll actually want to be caught dead wearing. Here are 10 super versatile picks to take you to the office, to the gym, or to happy hour cocktail-sipping.
RELATED: These Stylish Women's Sweatshirts Are the Perfect Transition Pieces for Spring
1
Vans Cali Native Track Pants
Rock these comfy track pants with a blouse and platform sandal for the office, or dress them down with a tee and sneaker for the weekend. Boasting a loose, high-waist fit, bold blocked stripes, convenient pockets, slightly flared hems, and snap up sides, they’ll keep you cool in the dead of summer. We promise.
2
Athleta Gramercy Track Trouser
These semi-fitted chic track pants are the definition of business casual. Made of recycled featherweight stretch fabric, they have an airy, lightweight feel (thanks to the material and side snaps) that makes them perfect for commuting, travel, or a day at the office. Pick from gray, navy, or black.
3
Etre Cecile Stripe Track Pant
For a sporty look, we’re loving these super soft black track pants with bright stripes accenting the side seams. Also great? The zippered cuffs at the back of the leg aid breathability and allow more air flow when the temperature starts to heat up during the day.
4
Champion Life Women’s Track Pant
Featuring Champion branded taping down the sides and mesh lining to keep you dry and cool, these studio-to-street track pants will effortlessly take you from barre class to brunch. Choose from four versatile colors: white, blush, indigo, and black.
5
Sweaty Betty Classic Retro Track Trouser
Trade in your skinny jeans for these old-school, wide-legged track pants this summer. Dressy enough for the office or for dinner, pair them with a white tee and statement sneakers for an understated yet chic outfit.
6
Tory Sport Ruffle Tear Away Track Pants
Top these ruffled track pants with a billowy linen blouse and denim jacket for lunch with friends or a trip to the farmer’s market. Even if it’s a scorching summer day, these bottoms will keep you comfortable with their snap-down sides.
7
Adidas Originals Adibreak Tearaway Track Pants
You don’t have to be on a swim or track team to enjoy these tearaway pants! Combining modern style and sporty vibes, these track pants have the Adidas’ signature three stripes down the sides paired with snap-off buttons that also ride down the side seams. Prefer something a bit more fitted? Try the Adidas Originals skinny track pants ($65; amazon.com) on for size.
8
Kappa Active Wastoria Track Pants
Show us a cuter pair of millennial pink track pants—we’ll wait. These sleek, relaxed bottoms feel sporty and feminine thanks to the soft blush color and logo taping down the sides. Not a pink fan? Snap up the Kappa Side Snap Pants ($40; nordstrom.com) in classic black, instead.
9
Nike Sportswear NSW Woven Track Pants
You’re guaranteed to the steal the spotlight in these retro, mash-up track style pants. The playful mix of patterns and fabrics add an unexpected dimension that’s bound to get you all the compliments. If you’re feeling super fierce, pair it with the matching NSW Track Jacket ($110; nike.com).
10
Asos Design Tailored Color Block Track Pant
The perfect piece to take you from the office to happy hour, these wide-legged oxblood track pants may be inspired by retro PE gear, but paired with the right accessories (read: denim jacket, flatform shoes or sneakers, statement jewelry, and a cute clutch) they’re totally chic enough for cocktails with co-workers.