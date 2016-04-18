These Are the Best Swimsuits for Slimming a Tummy

Want to smooth your middle? Trick the eye with fun patterns and flattering cuts.
Are your abs a work in progress? Fear not—simple tricks can help visually slim your middle and give you shape.
1
Indie + Wild one-piece
Got a little gut? No worries: Just let your sides steal the show.
available at indieandwild.com $185
2
Handsome top and bottom
Rashguards flash a hint of ab right where you’re the slimmest.
available at wearehandsome.com $187 and $240
3
Vitamin A top and bottom
Go retro with a high-waisted bottom that sucks in belly flab.
available at vitaminaswim.com $88 and $105
4
Sweaty Betty one-piece
Hello, instant hourglass! Cool color blocking nips in wider waistlines.
available at sweatybetty.com $120