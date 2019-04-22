The 8 Best Bathing Suits for Small Chests

Smaller chest? These flattering, on-trend new suits will look amazing on you.

By Ashley Kiely
April 22, 2019

1
Eberjey So Solid Grayson Bikini Top and Coco Bikini Bottom

Sweet ruffles add volume to your top while the saturated yellow will give you that summer glow.

available at eberjey.com 72-$92
2
Tory Burch Costa Bandeau and Hipster Bottom

Embrace your small bust! Less cleavage does let you be more carefree in bandeau styles, after all. Ruffles and smocking on this vibrant suit will give you an added oomph.

available at toryburch.com $118 each
3
Triangl Charms Peach

Play up your assets with color blocking and crochet on top.

available at triangl.com $89
4
Allihop Smocked Bustier One-Piece Swimsuit

This retro-style suit will make you want to grab your sunhat and pack a beach bag. The bustier design flatters a small bust and the smocking texture gives your top half definition.

available at anthropologie.com $118
5
Gap Halter Wrap Bikini Top and Stripe Classic Bikini Bottom

More of a minimalist? This under-$100 suit is ideal for you. The V-neck, color-block halter will help create a fuller-looking bust.

available at gap.com 40-$50
6
Rye Stickie Bikini Top and Bottom

The playful, scallop trim on this adjustable bikini top is a fun way to frame your chest.

available at revolve.com $120
7
Nanette Lepore Sayulita Serape Embroidered One-Piece Swimsuit

Flaunt what you’ve got with a plunging neckline in a figure-flattering stripe.

available at anthropologie.com $172
8
Lands’ End Twist Front Bandeau Bikini Top and Soft Side Bikini Bottoms

This bandeau will give your chest a nice shape and can be converted into a halter for a little lift and added security.

available at landsend.com 40-$45
