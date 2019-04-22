Smaller chest? These flattering, on-trend new suits will look amazing on you.
1
Eberjey So Solid Grayson Bikini Top and Coco Bikini Bottom
Sweet ruffles add volume to your top while the saturated yellow will give you that summer glow.
2
Tory Burch Costa Bandeau and Hipster Bottom
Embrace your small bust! Less cleavage does let you be more carefree in bandeau styles, after all. Ruffles and smocking on this vibrant suit will give you an added oomph.
3
Triangl Charms Peach
Play up your assets with color blocking and crochet on top.
4
Allihop Smocked Bustier One-Piece Swimsuit
This retro-style suit will make you want to grab your sunhat and pack a beach bag. The bustier design flatters a small bust and the smocking texture gives your top half definition.
5
Gap Halter Wrap Bikini Top and Stripe Classic Bikini Bottom
6
Rye Stickie Bikini Top and Bottom
The playful, scallop trim on this adjustable bikini top is a fun way to frame your chest.
7
Nanette Lepore Sayulita Serape Embroidered One-Piece Swimsuit
Flaunt what you’ve got with a plunging neckline in a figure-flattering stripe.
8
Lands’ End Twist Front Bandeau Bikini Top and Soft Side Bikini Bottoms
This bandeau will give your chest a nice shape and can be converted into a halter for a little lift and added security.