The 9 Most Flattering New Swimsuits for a Pear Shape

Pear shape? These stylish new swimsuits will look amazing on you.

By Ashley Kiely
October 16, 2019

1
Red Carter Ipanema Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top and Bottom

courtesy of manufacturers

This eye-catching, smocked top will have all the attention on the upper half with your shoulders as the star of the show.

available at anthropologie.com $86-96
SHOP NOW

2
Isabella Rose Beach Solids One-Piece Swimsuit

courtesy of manufacturers

The plunging neckline and wide-set straps draw the eye upward and create a balance between a narrow chest and broad hips.

available at nordstrom.com $148
SHOP NOW

3
Out From Under Printed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

courtesy of manufacturers

A sexy cutout and a cinched tie-front create visual interest up top while the vertical stripes on the high-waisted bottom slim the hips.

available at urbanoutfitters.com $69
SHOP NOW

4
Maaji Underwire Top and Bikini Bottom

courtesy of manufacturers

You can wear this underwire ruffled top off-the-shoulder or as a halter, but either way it’s all about the décolletage.

available at revolve.com 66-$72
SHOP NOW

5
FELLA Dylan Halterneck Bikini Top and Theo Bikini Briefs

courtesy of manufacturers

All eyes will be on this glam halter wrap top. The flattering bikini silhouette will help elongate your middle while the narrow hipster balances your bottom. 

available at net-a-porter.com 70-$124
SHOP NOW

6
Topshop Bardot Frill Swimsuit

courtesy of manufacturers

It’s all about the ruffle! Slimming, asymmetric stripes guide the eye up the body to where your shoulders are on full display.

available at topshop.com $60
SHOP NOW

7
J.Crew Playa Nantucket Tie-Shoulder Bikini Top and Cheeky Bikini Bottom in Stripe

courtesy of manufacturers

A sports bra-style bikini creates the illusion of width to even out your top and bottom, balancing your proportions. The cute shoulder ties and colorful vertical stripes are an added perk! 

available at madewell.com 25-$37
SHOP NOW

8
L*Space by Monica Wise Anja One-Piece Swimsuit

courtesy of manufacturers

Meet the suit you will be wearing day to night! The corset lace-up detailing creates a slimming line down the center of the body that will give you a sexy silhouette. 

available at nordstrom.com $185
SHOP NOW

9
Forever 21 Gingham Lace-Up Bikini Set

courtesy of manufacturers

In a summertime favorite print, the details of this sweet lace-up top and the wide shoulder straps will keep the focus on your neckline, minimizing your bottom. 

available at forever21.com $48 for the set
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement