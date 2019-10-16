The 9 Most Flattering New Swimsuits for a Pear Shape

Pear shape? These stylish new swimsuits will look amazing on you.
1
Red Carter Ipanema Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top and Bottom
This eye-catching, smocked top will have all the attention on the upper half with your shoulders as the star of the show.
2
Isabella Rose Beach Solids One-Piece Swimsuit
The plunging neckline and wide-set straps draw the eye upward and create a balance between a narrow chest and broad hips.
3
Out From Under Printed Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
A sexy cutout and a cinched tie-front create visual interest up top while the vertical stripes on the high-waisted bottom slim the hips.
4
Maaji Underwire Top and Bikini Bottom
You can wear this underwire ruffled top off-the-shoulder or as a halter, but either way it’s all about the décolletage.
5
FELLA Dylan Halterneck Bikini Top and Theo Bikini Briefs
All eyes will be on this glam halter wrap top. The flattering bikini silhouette will help elongate your middle while the narrow hipster balances your bottom.
6
Topshop Bardot Frill Swimsuit
It’s all about the ruffle! Slimming, asymmetric stripes guide the eye up the body to where your shoulders are on full display.
7
J.Crew Playa Nantucket Tie-Shoulder Bikini Top and Cheeky Bikini Bottom in Stripe
A sports bra-style bikini creates the illusion of width to even out your top and bottom, balancing your proportions. The cute shoulder ties and colorful vertical stripes are an added perk!
8
L*Space by Monica Wise Anja One-Piece Swimsuit
Meet the suit you will be wearing day to night! The corset lace-up detailing creates a slimming line down the center of the body that will give you a sexy silhouette.
9
Forever 21 Gingham Lace-Up Bikini Set
In a summertime favorite print, the details of this sweet lace-up top and the wide shoulder straps will keep the focus on your neckline, minimizing your bottom.