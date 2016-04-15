These Are the Best Swimsuits for a Pear-Shaped Figure

Find the perfect bathing suit to flatter fuller hips and thighs.

Karen Shapiro
April 15, 2016

Looking to balance out your lower half? Pear-shaped figures look best in bathing suits that draw the eye up.

1
Giejo Top and Bottom

Christine Blackburne

A demure bottom keeps you covered and comfortable, while the tie at the cleavage draws the eye up.

available at shopbop.com $118 and $99
SHOP NOW
2
Norma Kamali Top and Bottom

Christine Blackburne

Graphic stripes? Check! Plus, the high waisted bottom is a derriere’s best friend.

available at normakamali.com $95 and $75
SHOP NOW

3
Flagpole Swim

Christine Blackburne

Try this illusion: Deeper colors below camouflage; light ones on the bandeau draw the eyes up. Plus, the curves on the colorblock design help you accentuate what you've got.

available at flagpoleswim.com $385
SHOP NOW
4
Vitamin A

Christine Blackburne

Everyone needs an LBS. In this suit, the lower-cut leg hides thicker thighs, while a bustier-esque waistline helps draw in your tummy, giving you a perfect hourglass shape.

available at vitaminaswim.com $275
SHOP NOW

