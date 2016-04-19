Show It All Off in These Hot New Swimsuits

Flaunt what you've got in these hot new bathing suits

Karen Shapiro
April 19, 2016

This summer, show off your body in stylish swimsuits that make a statement.

1
Peixoto one-piece

Christine Blackburne

Look—no love handles! And the tie holds you in place.

available at southbeachswimsuits.com $112
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Mikoh one-piece

Christine Blackburne

Graphic flowers plus a deep plunge make this a showstopper.

available at mikoh.com $218
SHOP NOW

3
Acacia X Olympia Swimwear top and bottom

Christine Blackburne

This bikini may be barely-there, but you can seriously move in it.

available at olympiaactivewear.com $114 and $110
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Lisa Marie Fernandez one-piece

Christine Blackburne

Sometimes a modest suit looks hottest of all; and you can unzip to reveal more.

available at net-a-porter.com $395
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up