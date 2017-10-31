The Best Healthy Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

Subscription boxes make great gifts, and not just because they're so easy to order (it's hard to find a better last-minute present!). They're also the gift that keeps on giving, delighting the lucky recipient and reminding her how much you care with every delivery, long after the holidays are over. We love the eight wellness-focused services below, which cater to beauty addicts, foodies, fitness junkies, and more.

Scentbird

The deal: $15 per month, or you can purchase Scentbird hand creams individually for $16.50 each; scentbird.com

In addition to offering a monthly shipment of a new designer fragrance, the company now sells cruelty-free hand creams as well, in intoxicating scents like Rose & Prosecco and Earl Grey & Blackberry. The hand creams—the first namesake product launch for the brand—are free of parabens, and formulated with essential oils and natural fruit extracts.

ArmourBox

The deal: Cost varies (see below); underarmour.com

Under Armour's brand-new subscription box service is game-changing, and makes a great gift for both men and women. Your recipient will get a curated selection of the newest gear in the frequency you choose (every 30, 60, or 90 days). Each box includes four to six items, and you're charged only for the items they decide to keep. What's more: You get 20% each of off those items.

Birchbox

The deal: $30 per month plus a $2.95 service fee; birchbox.com/gift

The beauty brand that helped popularize the concept of subscription boxes is now easier than ever to gift, thanks to a three-, six-, or 12-month delivery option. As always, each box comes with five best-selling samples curated from your recipient's personal Beauty Profile. For a limited time only, Birchbox also has holiday-themed boxes (such as a "Countdown to Beauty" advent calendar and "Toast to the Host" box) starting at $32 each.

Try the World

The deal: $39 per month; trytheworld.com

Foodies will appreciate a subscription to this curated box of gourmet snacks, cooking ingredients, drinks, and more. All the items hail from a new country each month.

Lola First Period Kit

The deal: $34; mylola.com

A great gift for your daughter or niece, this box from the organic tampon startup (a Lena Dunham-backed company) may help alleviate some of the anxiety girls often feel before their first period arrives. The kit includes 100% organic cotton pads and tampons, plus a canvas pouch for on-the-go preparedness, an instructional card explaining how to use each product, a sheet of stickers to help her track her cycle, and a $5 Lola credit for a future subscription.

Mouth Pickles-of-the-Month Subscription

The deal: $60 a month for three months; mouth.com

Know someone who's obsessed with pickles? They'll love this pickle-themed box from Mouth.com, which features three to four different kinds of pickled cukes each month, ranging from basic to totally unexpected (Extra-Crunch Spears With Salty Old Bay Seasoning, anyone?). Flexible subscription options (including 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, or pay-as-you-go) makes this box easy to gift, too.

Fabletics

The deal: Gift her a $50, $100, or $250 gift card so she can sign up to get one, two, or five new outfits delivered to her door; fabletics.com

Your BFF who lives in athleisure wear will be excited about Fabletics, the company founded by Kate Hudson that delivers new on-trend workout ensembles every month.

FabFitFun

The deal: $50 for one seasonal-themed box, or $200 for a one-year subscription (four boxes); fabfitfun.com

It's hard to beat the value of this popular subscription service, which promises more than $200 worth of goodies for just $50 every three months. The boxes contain a range of items, from beauty products to accessories to wellness items (like a kitchen herb garden, or an essential oil diffuser kit). As a bonus, members gain access to exclusive sales from the company's brand partners, which can mean discounts up to 70%.