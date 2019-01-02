10 Statement Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Everywhere in 2019

Adding these babies to our carts now.
If you tend to get your fashion inspiration from Pinterest (all of us), you might have noticed that Pinterest dropped their list of trends for 2019 recently—and the findings are kind of a big deal for those who love to sport athleisure shoes. According to Pinterest, searches for "statement sneakers" are up by a lot (read: over 2,000%), and we are thrilled that our sneaker obsession is completely justified.
We know that tennis shoes are famously comfortable, and fortunately fashion-forward sneakers take a page out of that book. They have the feel of your favorite athletic shoes without resembling a running shoe (or your mom's old-school kicks), so you won't look like you came straight from the gym. We see them gracing fashion runways (think: Chanel, Versace, Valentino) and models and influencers sporting them on the reg (hey, Gigi Hadid).
Statement sneakers are the cool-girl shoe that we can get behind. Below, the pairs we want to wear everywhere in 2019.
RELATED: Wedge Sneakers Are the Trendy Footwear You Need to Kick Off 2019
1
Diane Von Furstenberg Tess Lace-Up Sneaker
An update to the classic white kick, these fashion-forward sneakers have bold graphic stripes and a playful floral print that can be paired with leggings or your favorite denim. Bonus: They don't look weird with tights, so you can sport them in winter with a dress or skirt too.
2
Madewell x Veja Esplar Low Sneakers in Star-Embroidered Gold Leather
These metallic leather, star-embroidered sneakers not only make a statement, and they're super comfortable for all-day wear. Also great? They're eco-friendly and made from sustainable materials in Brazil, such as wild rubber from the Amazonian rain forest.
3
Nike Air Force 1 Jester High XX Sneaker
A whimsical take on the original Air Jordan, these lavender high tops are equal parts sporty and chic. Plus, they'll keep feet toasty in winter and transition seamlessly into your spring and summer wardrobe.
4
Bershka Embellished Hiker Sneaker
Clunky dad shoes have been seriously trending, and we are obsessing over this rhinestone crusted pair for 2019. With the chunky sole and hiker silhouette, this kick has an outdoorsy feel while still serving major style.
5
Tory Sport Ruffle Trainer
Rock a laid back athliesure look with these metallic ruffled sneaks, which play nicely with joggers and a bomber jacket. Bonus: they come in a few other bold metallic shades like red, pink, and silver.
6
Tretorn Nylite Snake-Printed Sneakers
Snakeskin is going to be *the* trending animal print of 2019, and we could not be more ready. These leather and suede reptile-printed sneakers are the new neutral and will go with just about everything in your closet, promise.
7
FILA Luminance Sneaker
Thick-soled white kicks were everywhere last year, but now we're trading in our classic white sneakers for something with a bit more personality. Enter: colorblocking. If you were late to jump on the FILA trend, give these vibrant platform sneakers a go.
8
Cole Haan GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker
Lightweight tennies in a brocade floral print are what your closet is missing. Wear them with more understated apparel, and let your feet really shine.
9
Vans Sk8-Hi Checker Floral High Top Sneaker
With a checkerboard stripe, bright floral print, and thick rubber platform, these high tops are the perfect mix of girlie and tomboy. From winter through summer, they're bound to make a statement and get you all the compliments.
10
Sam Edelman Kavi Sneaker
What makes a bigger statement than these espadrille sneakers? Snag 'em while you can, since they're going to be the ultimate transition shoe between winter and spring.