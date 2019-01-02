10 Statement Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Everywhere in 2019

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Adding these babies to our carts now.

By Susan Brickell
January 02, 2019

If you tend to get your fashion inspiration from Pinterest (all of us), you might have noticed that Pinterest dropped their list of trends for 2019 recently—and the findings are kind of a big deal for those who love to sport athleisure shoes. According to Pinterest, searches for "statement sneakers" are up by a lot (read: over 2,000%), and we are thrilled that our sneaker obsession is completely justified.

We know that tennis shoes are famously comfortable, and fortunately fashion-forward sneakers take a page out of that book. They have the feel of your favorite athletic shoes without resembling a running shoe (or your mom's old-school kicks), so you won't look like you came straight from the gym. We see them gracing fashion runways (think: Chanel, Versace, Valentino) and models and influencers sporting them on the reg (hey, Gigi Hadid). 

Statement sneakers are the cool-girl shoe that we can get behind. Below, the pairs we want to wear everywhere in 2019.

1
Diane Von Furstenberg Tess Lace-Up Sneaker

nordstrom.com

An update to the classic white kick, these fashion-forward sneakers have bold graphic stripes and a playful floral print that can be paired with leggings or your favorite denim. Bonus: They don't look weird with tights, so you can sport them in winter with a dress or skirt too.

available at nordstrom.com $225
2
Madewell x Veja Esplar Low Sneakers in Star-Embroidered Gold Leather

madewell.com

These metallic leather, star-embroidered sneakers not only make a statement, and they're super comfortable for all-day wear. Also great? They're eco-friendly and made from sustainable materials in Brazil, such as wild rubber from the Amazonian rain forest. 

available at madewell.com $130
3
Nike Air Force 1 Jester High XX Sneaker

nordstrom.com

A whimsical take on the original Air Jordan, these lavender high tops are equal parts sporty and chic. Plus, they'll keep feet toasty in winter and transition seamlessly into your spring and summer wardrobe. 

available at nordstrom.com $120
4
Bershka Embellished Hiker Sneaker

us.asos.com

Clunky dad shoes have been seriously trending, and we are obsessing over this rhinestone crusted pair for 2019. With the chunky sole and hiker silhouette, this kick has an outdoorsy feel while still serving major style.

available at us.asos.com $95
5
Tory Sport Ruffle Trainer

zappos.com

Rock a laid back athliesure look with these metallic ruffled sneaks, which play nicely with joggers and a bomber jacket. Bonus: they come in a few other bold metallic shades like red, pink, and silver.

available at zappos.com $140
6
Tretorn Nylite Snake-Printed Sneakers

anthropologie.com

Snakeskin is going to be *the* trending animal print of 2019, and we could not be more ready. These leather and suede reptile-printed sneakers are the new neutral and will go with just about everything in your closet, promise.

available at anthropologie.com $85
7
FILA Luminance Sneaker

urbanoutfitters.com

Thick-soled white kicks were everywhere last year, but now we're trading in our classic white sneakers for something with a bit more personality. Enter: colorblocking. If you were late to jump on the FILA trend, give these vibrant platform sneakers a go.

available at urbanoutfitters.com $70
8
Cole Haan GrandPrø Tennis Sneaker

colehaan.com

Lightweight tennies in a brocade floral print are what your closet is missing. Wear them with more understated apparel, and let your feet really shine.

available at colehaan.com $130
9
Vans Sk8-Hi Checker Floral High Top Sneaker

nordstrom.com

With a checkerboard stripe, bright floral print, and thick rubber platform, these high tops are the perfect mix of girlie and tomboy. From winter through summer, they're bound to make a statement and get you all the compliments.

available at nordstrom.com $70
10
Sam Edelman Kavi Sneaker

amazon.com

What makes a bigger statement than these espadrille sneakers? Snag 'em while you can, since they're going to be the ultimate transition shoe between winter and spring.

available at amazon.com $85
