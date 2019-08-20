We promise they’re cute enough for all your workout selfies, too.
We’ve all been that girl attempting to exercise in aviators or stylish sunnies, because sport sunglasses are just a little *too* functional and hardcore for the majority of us (let’s be honest, they can be kinda ugly). But, most cute frames are not even worth the frustration of them bouncing around during your run, causing you to squint through outdoor yoga, or slipping right off your nose at the first sign of sweat.
The right eyewear can protect you from UVA and UVB rays, increase clarity, depth, and definition so you can see what’s coming (whether on the road, trail, or water), and withstand tough outdoor workouts—without making you look like a total nerd. Sport sunglasses may not be the most chic accessory out there, but we’ve managed to find some options that are both functional and fashion-forward. Here, the 11 best sunglasses for all your outdoor sweat sessions.
1
Roka Oslo High Performance Sunglasses
These cute, ultra lightweight sunglasses (they weigh less than an ounce!) boast anti-scratch, anti-fog, and anti-reflective lenses, along with other technical features for anti-spotting and fingerprint resistance—meaning you won’t have to clean them during your run or bike ride. Each pair comes with three different nose pad sizes for a custom fit, and the nose and temple have a special coating that sticks to your face (read: won’t slide or fall off) no matter how sweaty you get.
“Loving these so far! Just started training for a marathon and wear them daily on my runs. They look cool enough that I can also wear them out to dinner in Manhattan. Looking forward to also wearing them on my upcoming beach vacation in Greece,” wrote a customer on the Roka site.
2
Tifosi Optics Jet
Priced at what you might pay for a boutique fitness class, these affordable, durable sport sunglasses have shatterproof lenses that protect against UVA and UVB rays and minimize distortion for sharper vision. Great for running, biking, rowing, and more, they have a sticky rubber temple and nose pads to keep them from moving around during your workout.
“Great pair of sunglasses, very hardy as well as comfortable, extremely light, you forget you even have them on. The tinting is just enough to where your eyes don't strain or squint, but even if you're wearing them in the early evening, it's still not too dark. Great for running in, they don't slide down your nose like others do (I'm an extremely heavy sweater so if they can stand up to me they can stay on anyone),” said one reviewer.
3
Oakley Split Time
The polarized lenses from this cult-favorite performance brand filter out reflected glare, while the grippy nosepiece keeps them from bouncing or sliding down while you sweat. Unlike other glasses, the temples can fit seamlessly undera hat, so you can comfortably sport them on a hike or while playing volleyball on the beach. They may seem like a splurge, but these trendy aviator-style frames can easily transition for everyday wear to justify the price tag.
“I always wear sunglasses to run, bike, play tennis, etc. I never wanted to sacrifice the look, so I ended up wearing more fashion glasses instead of the sport shield glasses (Because I hated that look). These glasses are perfect! Light on my face, polarized lenses, but still look cute in the photos and have that Aviator shape! I have the rose gold prism ones and absolutely love them,” raved a buyer.
4
Zeal Optics Magnolia
Equipped with bio-plastic frames and lenses made from sustainable plant-based materials, these sunnies offer 100% UV protection and cut glare, offering clearer vision while reducing environmental impact. Plus, the rubber inlays at the nose and temples helps keep them in place while trail running or sport climbing.
“I LOVE these glasses,” a reviewer said. “I wear them while trail running, and they are no-bounce, no-slip, and very lightweight and comfortable. The lenses are very sharp and clear, and the shape fits my face well. I have a little bit of a larger head, so it's hard to find glasses that look proportional and not too small, but these look really cute.”
5
Bose Rondo Frames Audio Sunglasses
No one will believe that these sunnies actually double as headphones! The unisex glasses feature built-in Bose speakers that offer rich, immersive sound that others around you can’t hear— yet the open-ear audio means they’re not as isolating as wearing earbuds, allowing you to stay safe and aware of your surroundings while walking, biking, or running on roads. Fun audio features aside, the lenses block up to 99% of UVA and UVB rays and easily pair to your device through Bluetooth, so you can accept calls or listen to your favorite playlist while exercising.
“The rondos will fit small to medium faces but were still comfortable for my husband who has a larger face. He wore them while cycling and said the lenses provide good clarity in sunlight and held fast to the bridge of his nose. The design feature of not having anything in your ear makes wearing these during exercise much safer since you can still hear what's in your surroundings,” wrote one customer.
6
Smith Cheetah ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses
You might know Smith for its popular ski helmets and technical sport sunglasses, but the brand also offers durable yet stylish frames you can take outdoors and feel good about wearing (read: they’ll hold up to your active lifestyle and look cute in photos). Bonus: The ChromaPop lenses deliver extreme definition, clarity, and more natural color that allow you to see details clearer—whether you’re hitting the slopes or hiking in the backcountry.
“I was looking for a pair of polarized sunglasses that didn't look too sporty to wear when I'm not being active, but had features that could easily transition to that. These are the ones! When I was trying on other sunglasses I would do a "head-banging test" to see if they would fall off and these didn't even move! They have a very comfortable fit to them but they are tight enough that I wouldn't be afraid of losing or breaking them. I have so far used them while driving, bike commuting, and hiking. I've never had them fog up and they give a lot of protection,” pointed out a buyer.
7
Costa Del Mar Anaa Sunglasses
Costa has a cult following of fisherman and boaters, which makes sense since the lens technology offers superior clarity, reflects light and glare, and allows you to see through water. The lenses are scratch-resistant and come in seven different colors that can handle environments ranging from low-light (like dawn) to extremely bright lights to blinding glare, making them the perfect option for all your paddle board and kayak outings.
“I really love how cute they are, I get complimented on them all the time. They fit well, they aren't too tight or too loose. I've been able to wear them river rafting and mountain biking (I did use chums just to make sure I didn't lose them if they fell off, but they never fell off),” said a reviewer.
8
Spy Optic Hunt Square Sunglasses
Perfect for running or outdoor HIIT classes, these sunglasses have polarized lenses to reflect light, enhance color and contrast, increase clarity, and they can even actually improve your mood and alertness. The no-slip rubber temple ensures these babies will stay put through high-intensity movements like swinging a kettlebell, and the modern square frame means you can wear them right to brunch after and not look like a gym rat.
“These are by far the best running glasses I've ever owned. The fit is perfect, they don't slide down when I start to sweat and they look great! wrote a customer.
9
Sunski Treelines
The anti-slip rubber nose pads and removable sun shields with perforated detail make these sunnies ideal for all your favorite outdoor activities—from hiking to biking to skateboarding—since they help block glare from the sun, even in your peripheral vision. And the lifetime warranty doesn’t hurt: Sunksi will repair or replace any catastrophic damage free of charge. Broken frames, busted lenses, dog chew marks—you're covered.
“These are my new hiking, skiing, everything outdoor shades,” shared one buyer. “I absolutely love them and am very fond of the side flaps to block extra sun. It's always been a pet peeve of mine that sun sneaks in at my side eye, now I don't have to worry about that! I'll wear these everywhere.”
10
Native Eyewear Kodiak
A mountain biking must-have, these sunglasses have advanced N3 lens technology to block four times more infrared light than regular polarized lenses. Plus, vents throughout the frames enhance airflow, eliminating fog and condensation buildup on the lenses. Also great? The glasses are durable enough to withstand high-velocity collisions and are specially-designed so the lenses don’t dangerously shoot in towards your eyes in the event of an impact. If they do bite the dust, all Native frames come with a lifetime warranty—score!
“I had tried several other brands and models before, but this is my Holy Grail of running sunglasses finally. Took them right out of the box for a 6 miler in the bright sun and they were amazing. No slipping, no fogging, clear vision, comfortable, look good - worth the price,” said a reviewer.
11
Adidas Whipstart Rectangle Sports Sunglasses
With adaptable nose pads and grippy temples, these frames are extremely comfortable and feature scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses to stand up to your toughest workouts. The best news? They’re prescription-compatible, so you don’t have to be the dork wearing sunglasses over top of your reading glasses.
“Instantly I noticed they fit me perfectly, and I love the lenses,” raved a buyer. “The grips on the inside are nice! They seem durable as well!”