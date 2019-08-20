Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’ve all been that girl attempting to exercise in aviators or stylish sunnies, because sport sunglasses are just a little *too* functional and hardcore for the majority of us (let’s be honest, they can be kinda ugly). But, most cute frames are not even worth the frustration of them bouncing around during your run, causing you to squint through outdoor yoga, or slipping right off your nose at the first sign of sweat.

The right eyewear can protect you from UVA and UVB rays, increase clarity, depth, and definition so you can see what’s coming (whether on the road, trail, or water), and withstand tough outdoor workouts—without making you look like a total nerd. Sport sunglasses may not be the most chic accessory out there, but we’ve managed to find some options that are both functional and fashion-forward. Here, the 11 best sunglasses for all your outdoor sweat sessions.

RELATED: 8 Polarized Sunglasses We're Loving for National Sunglasses Day (and Beyond)