These Are the Top-Rated Sports Bras on Amazon

These sports bras received a 5-star review from the majority of women who bought them.
Need a new sports bra? Believe it or not, Amazon is a great place to shop for a variety of sports bra brands (including Nike and Under Armour) at wallet-friendly prices. Even better, many bras on the retailer's website have amassed hundreds of reviews, making it easy to find the right one for you. From a bra with sweat-wicking fabric to a high-impact style that's perfect for larger cup sizes, here are four of the top-rated sports bras on Amazon. Each has received a 5-star review from more than half of shoppers.
1
Wacoal Women's Underwire Sports Bra
The details: This high-impact sports bra is ideal for bigger cup sizes. It has underwire on the outside to prevent chaffing while still keeping you supported.
Size range: 32C-42DDD
5-star review percentage: 64%
What the reviews say:
"I hope the inventor of this bra gets the Nobel Prize and gets super rich." —Sarah T.
"If you're jumping up and down constantly, this should be a great bra for you. It's very comfy and the straps have nice and secure adjustments." —Citizen 17
"This bra rocks! Great sports or T- shirt bra. After nursing two kids, believe me, I can use all the help I can get." —J.H.
2
Panache Women's Underwire Sports Bra
The details: Another top pick for fuller figures. This sports bra claims to reduce bounce by up to 83%, and has wide padded straps to help disperse weight comfortably.
Size range: 28DD-40GG
5-star review percentage: 63%
What the reviews say:
"I have NO BOUNCE when running!! I never thought this day would happen—I'm a size 30G, so this is some insane sorcery." —ACS
"It is excellent for on-trail and deep woods running, and for exercise classes involving lots of movement. I could easily do a boot camp-type class involving lots of jumping jacks (I wouldn’t want to, but I could)." —bella-trix
"Best sports bra ever if you have a larger chest and need support while exercising." —Mason's Mom
3
Under Armour Women's Armour Mid Sports Bra
The details: Compression construction keeps breasts in place with medium-impact support. The fabric helps wick away sweat, keeping you cool throughout your workout session.
Size range: XS-XL
5-star review percentage: 62%
What the reviews say:
"They are so light and comfortable, yet extremely supportive. I wear a 34 C and ordered mediums." —Alice Blue
"I love this sports bra and it's now the only one I will buy/wear! It is so comfortable, does a fantastic job of wicking away moisture, and just feels and looks great." —Catherine Summers
"This bra holds everything in so you want to work even more intensely!" —Janet
4
Champion Women's Spot Comfort Full-Support Sport Bra
The details: Mesh panels encourage air flow, while molded cups provide shape. Reviewers rave about the gel-cushioned straps, which sit comfortably on skin.
Size range: 34C-43D
5-star review percentage: 57%
What the reviews say:
"Supportive and provides adequate coverage with just the right amount of padding." —Carol Anne Cassady
"After trying different sport bras, I finally found this one, gives me the support, without flattening my breasts. I do Strong & Zumba." —Ceclia
"The bra is very comfortable. I love the gel straps." —Bookworm