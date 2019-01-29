And you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort with our list.
Finding a shoe that's comfortable enough to wear while standing all day long is a nearly impossible task. What you want: Footwear with plush, comfortable cushioning that doesn't resemble unflattering orthopedic trainers. Why should you have to sacrifice style for support and comfort?
Lucky for you, we did the homework for you. Here, a list of comfortable sandals, flats, sneakers, and booties that will be your saving grace if you're a teacher, restaurant employee, or simply need a great shoe for working at your standing desk. Boasting cushioned footbeds, arch support, shock-absorbing soles, and other foot-friendly features, these are the best shoes for standing on your feet all day.
1
Ecco Yucatan Sandal
With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these thick-soled, trendy colorblocked sandals are not only a smart choice for hiking or sightseeing, but they also look cute paired with a dress for work. Plus, they've got resilient, shock-absorbent midsoles and dual density footbeds so you stay comfortable all day long.
Need something a bit dressier to change into in the evening? We love Ecco's metallic flat sandals and their comfy, cushioned wedge sandals.
2
Bzees Secret Wedge Sandals
Style meets comfort with these modern (yet sporty) platform slides. Boasting Cloud Technology, free-foam footbeds, arch support, air-infused outsoles, stretchy uppers, and wedge heels, these peep-toes are a clear win for anyone who stands on their feet for extended periods of time. Also great? They're machine-washable.
3
Allbirds Wool Loungers
Made of itch-free, water-resistant merino wool, these soft, slipper-like shoes keep feet cool in the heat and warm in the cold, and have insoles that wick away moisture and minimize stink. And not only do they feature cushy, low-density foam, but they also have a unique S-curve tread that's designed to give you natural weight distribution as you walk.
4
Vans Old Skool Sneaker
They may be an iconic skater brand, but Vans are also the weekend shoe your closet is missing. This classic style has a padded collar and footbed for added comfort and shock absorption, as well as an EVA insert for support. The best part? It's available in over 50 different colors and patters, so you're guaranteed to find one that fits seemlessly into your wardrobe.
5
Sperry Seaport Penny Loafer
An office-friendly leather penny loafer that won't give you blisters? Here's our credit card. This durable flat has a leather sock lining with a full-length cushioned memory foam sole, so you can wear them all day without reaching for a Band-Aid. We love that they come in metallic rose gold, as well as versatile neutrals like tan, black, gray, and blush.
6
Clarks Trek Form
Talk about a conversation starter! These modern oxfords feature an extended EVA sole in a playful speckled pattern, as well as an upper with gray-tanned leather on one side and periwinkle blue suede on the other. The result? Truly whimsical kicks that look great with everything.
7
Cole Haan ZERØGRAND All-Day Trainer Slip-on with Stitchlite
Comfortable and practical sneaker booties are the answer to standing up all day. These urban, edgy knit kicks have shock-absorbing rubber soles infused with extra cushioning. Internal padding prevents heels from slipping and a wider forefoot base allows for increased stability, which means you'll basically never want to take them off.
8
Superfeet Linden Sneaker
These memory foam-padded sneakers have a breathable upper, cushioned insole, and slip-resistant outsole, which promise nothing but comfort when wearing them all day. Trust us, these will be your go-to sneaker for work, travel, and bopping around town.
9
Easy Spirit Caldise Pump
While we wouldn't normally endorse heels for all-day wear, these almond-toe pumps have a comfy one-inch block heel and extra cushioning at the toe and heel for comfort with every step. They come in a few versatile neutrals like black, gray, blush pink, and latte nude that complement virtually any outfit.
10
Sketchers D'Lites Sure Thing Sneaker
Chunky dad sneakers aren't going anywhere, and it makes sense: They are just so supportive and comfortable. These Sketchers have a padded collar and tongue, memory foam cushioned insole, and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole so you can wear them all day long with zero complaints.
11
OluKai Pehuea Slip-On Sneaker
The durable fit of this slip-on provides heel stability and arch support, while a removable dual-density footbed ensures total comfort. Designed with a drop-in heel, opt to wear them as stylish leather mules or pop the heel up for classic sneaker style.
12
New Balance 574 Pebbled Street
These mesh and pebbled suede trainers have an EVA foam midsole and heel, which provide major cushioning for all-day wear. They're more fashionable than your gym sneakers, so you can pair them with dresses, denim, or your favorite leggings. Bonus: Scoop them up in classic white and gray, black, and subtle millennial pink.
13
Vionic Kanela Bootie
Vionic's innovative podiatrist-designed Orthaheel technology provides support, relief, and stability—which all help realign feet back to their natural position. Great for over-pronators or those with knee, lower back, or heel pain (read: plantar fasciitis), these adorable slouchy booties are made of weathe-rresistant suede.
14
Dr. Scholl's Amara Bootie
If you associate Dr. Scholl's with "mom shoes" and don't own a pair, then you've been doing your feet a total disservice. These sleek Chelsea boots are as comfortable as they are stylish, equipped with a supportive, chunky heel and a cushy insole. Call us obsessed!