Finding a shoe that's comfortable enough to wear while standing all day long is a nearly impossible task. What you want: Footwear with plush, comfortable cushioning that doesn't resemble unflattering orthopedic trainers. Why should you have to sacrifice style for support and comfort?

Lucky for you, we did the homework for you. Here, a list of comfortable sandals, flats, sneakers, and booties that will be your saving grace if you're a teacher, restaurant employee, or simply need a great shoe for working at your standing desk. Boasting cushioned footbeds, arch support, shock-absorbing soles, and other foot-friendly features, these are the best shoes for standing on your feet all day.

