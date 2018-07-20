6 Ridiculously Comfortable Shoes in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom.com

Buy now for fall, thank us later.

Kathleen Felton
July 20, 2018

It may be July, but your future self will thank you for stocking up on these ultra-comfy kicks in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which opened to non-cardholders this morning (and boasts some impressive limited-time deals on fall styles). Here, seven pairs of good-for-feet shoes to add to your cart today.

1
Cole Haan Harrington Grand Buckle Bootie

Nordstrom.com

With a cushioned footbed and chunky (read: supportive) heel, these booties will give your outfit an instant upgrade without achy feet.

available at nordstrom.com $145 (from $220)
2
Dansko Ingrid Clog

Nordstrom.com

Have you heard? Clogs are back. This pair has a rounded toebox that makes it a great fit for those with bunions, plus a seal of acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association.

available at nordstrom.com $80 (from $120)
3
Munro Ana Bootie

Nordstrom.com

Basic black booties are always a good idea. This pair gets our vote for its versatile style, easy-to-slip-on elastic cuff, and removable insole with plenty of arch support.

available at nordstrom.com $160 (from $240)
4
Sperry Shearwater Water-Resistant Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Nordstrom.com

Mid-winter slush puddles have met their match. The water-resistant material and cozy shearling lining on these Sperry boots will keep feet warm and dry, so commuting is a breeze instead of a chore.

available at nordstrom.com $110 (from $185)
5
Clarks Edenvale Page Bootie

Nordstrom.com

Cushioned footbed? Check. Arch support? Check. We also love the low profile on these slip-on booties, which will look great with everything from dresses to jeans.

available at nordstrom.com $80 (from $120)
6
Dr. Scholl's Abbot Lux Sneaker

Nordstrom.com

These supersoft sneakers will take you from transitional September days to chillier autumn with ease. The perforated uppers encourage air flow, while the brand's BE FREE Technology insole keeps feet supported in three different comfort zones: under the toe, the ball of the foot, and the heel.

    available at nordstrom.com $60 (from $90)
