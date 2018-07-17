This Pair of Seamless Underwear Won't Show Under Clingy Summer Dresses or Leggings

Seamless underwear is a wardrobe staple, whether you're more the type to live in yoga pants or clingy dresses. The best pairs don’t show under either, but still feel great on. Which is why my ears perked up recently when a friend told me she essentially lives in a pair from Uniqlo, and that she and her partner have lovingly dubbed them “slippery underwear.”

We’ve been friends for two decades, so naturally her opinion means a lot to me. I barely gave it a second thought before promptly adding a pair of the AIRism Ultra Seamless Bikini Shorts ($8; uniqlo.com) to my Uniqlo cart.

And now, like my middle school bestie, I’m totally hooked on these slippery undies too. (Uniqlo, we sincerely hope you don't mind the nickname!)

Uniqulo.com

Here’s what makes these so great: For starters, as part of Uniqlo’s AIRism collection, they’re moisture-wicking, breathable, and quick-drying, which makes them highly functional for this heat wave I’ve been sweating through here in New York City. They’re so deliciously soft and smooth–you know, slippery–and there's an extra-soft patch of material where you ahem really need it. While that swath doesn’t appear to be cotton, based on the product description on Uniqlo’s website, it sure feels like it.

The seamless waistband and no-show leg cuts are my favorite details, though. The thin fabric lies so close to the skin, there’s no bunching or folding or digging in whatsoever, which makes them invisible under everything I've worn them with.

After buying my second and third pairs, I finally took them for a few workout test-drives. They were notably comfy during a high-intensity cardio dance class (shoutout to 305 Fitness!), a Tabata workout at home, and a run–and they still stayed hidden and in place.

Now, I’m up to four colors–well on my way to living in them, too.