Best-Scrunch-Leggings
The Best Scrunch Leggings You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Reviews
From TikTok’s viral pair to an option with pockets.
There's nothing like a good pair of leggings when you want to be comfortable, whether you're wearing them for a workout or for running errands. But comfort doesn't have to mean they can't help you look and feel your best, too. Leave it to TikTok to discover the magic of scrunched leggings, which incorporate ruching right in the middle of the bum to give a sculpting, butt-lift effect.
Conveniently, there are plenty of scrunched leggings available on Amazon. These are the best ones you can buy now, according to customer reviews:
- Top Rated: Seasum Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
- Best With Pockets: Manifique Workout Leggings
- Best High Waistband: Kiwi Rata Women Scrunch Butt Yoga Pants
- Best Seamless: Mooslover Seamless Butt Lifting Workout Leggings
- Best Color Options: Tsutaya Seamless Leggings
- Best Budget-Friendly: Varuwy Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
- Best Breathable: Seasum Women Scrunch Butt Leggings
Scrunched leggings are perfect for working out (the best ones are squat-proof, so you don't have to worry about them being sheer), but they can also be worn around the house. Thanks to their stretchy material, they're as soft and comfy as they are flattering. Whether you're looking for a pair in classic black, an option with a fun texture, or ones with pockets, read more about the best scrunch leggings below.
Credit: Amazon
Top Rated: Seasum Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
After going viral on TikTok, Seasum’s butt-scrunch leggings quickly became an Amazon best-seller and have so far earned over 33,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers love their honeycomb texture, which helps blend the ruching on the bum, so it’s subtle (yet very impactful). “I have never received so many compliments on my workout/lounge gear in my life! They are literally THEE most comfortable bottoms I’ve ever owned and the stretch is unmatched,” wrote one reviewer. “I can bend in all directions and don’t have to worry about rips or tears. They are also very soft and do a great job with belly coverage.”
Credit: Amazon
Best With Pockets: Manifique Workout Leggings
What makes an already good thing even better? Pockets, of course. These scrunch leggings from Manifique come in both textured and smooth options and feature two side pockets for stashing your phone or keys. “These are so amazing,” wrote one shopper. “I’m going to have to buy more colors honestly. They make me feel great, and they hug all the right places. Definitely recommend.”
Credit: Amazon
Best High Waistband: Kiwi Rata Women Scrunch Butt Yoga Pants
If you prefer a smooth fit, these non-textured scrunch leggings are a great choice—they even come in 34 different colors. Shoppers especially love the way they fit. “I ordered five different pairs of leggings by five different brands and these are BY FAR the best, it doesn't even come close,” one wrote. “They are buttery soft, and the waist is high—it's thick so these don't move when you walk. No matter how high they are, they don’t give you a camel toe which is v important to me. The butt scrunch is perfect and doesn't get swallowed when you squat, which is also very important while working out.”
Credit: Amazon
Best Seamless: Mooslover Seamless Butt Lifting Workout Leggings
With their seamless design and curve-accentuating details, these leggings have earned comparisons to Gymshark. They’re available in 21 colors, all of which have the signature bum scrunch and compressive fit. “These leggings are the hallelujahs of leggings!” one shopper raved. “Perfect fit and made my booty pop just right! And, yes, they are great for squats!”
Credit: Amazon
Best Color Options: Tsutaya Seamless Leggings
If you love a coordinating workout outfit, good news: Tsutaya sells tops that match its scrunch leggings. The range of soft pastel colors (along with classics like black and gray) is seriously eye-catching. No wonder over 2,000 shoppers love this option. “Just when I had given up hope of finding a good pair of leggings on Amazon, this pair comes along!” wrote one reviewer. “They are stretchy, snug, and soft. They fit perfectly and keep everything in place without sacrificing flexibility!”
Credit: Amazon
Best Budget-Friendly: Varuwy Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
None of the leggings on this list will set you back more than $30, but if you’re looking for a real steal, these scrunch leggings by Varuwy are the cheapest we found. They’re priced under $15 and come in 14 colors, including several vibrant hues. “Very comfortable, not too tight around the tummy which is important to me as I have GI issues and too much pressure causes pain,” one shopper wrote. Great for working out. I work a very physical job where I am climbing, squatting, and running and wear these types of leggings DAILY!”
Credit: Amazon
Best Breathable: Seasum Women Scrunch Butt Leggings
If you don’t love textured leggings, Seasum also offers these smooth leggings that still feature the brand’s signature butt scrunch. Shoppers love how comfortable they are, with over 3,800 of them giving the product a five-star rating. “They are breathable and easy to move in yet thick enough not to see through,” wrote one. “I received so many compliments at work I decided to order two more in different colors. Couldn’t be happier!”
