If you prefer a smooth fit, these non-textured scrunch leggings are a great choice—they even come in 34 different colors. Shoppers especially love the way they fit. “I ordered five different pairs of leggings by five different brands and these are BY FAR the best, it doesn't even come close,” one wrote. “They are buttery soft, and the waist is high—it's thick so these don't move when you walk. No matter how high they are, they don’t give you a camel toe which is v important to me. The butt scrunch is perfect and doesn't get swallowed when you squat, which is also very important while working out.”