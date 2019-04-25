These 15 Must-Have Rain Jackets Will Keep You Dry and Protected During Any Outdoor Activity

Whether you’re hiking, running, cycling, or exploring a new city, these top-quality options will keep you dry, comfortable, and protected from the elements.
The last thing you want during your next outdoor workout is to get soaking wet from an unexpected rain shower. For this reason, a good rain jacket deserves a place in every woman’s wardrobe. Aside from keeping you dry and comfortable in stormy weather, most rain jackets are also super breathable and offer just the right amount of coverage, meaning they can double as a light spring jacket even when it’s not wet outside.
Most options also include other functional details—like quick-drying materials and easily packable construction—making them the perfect versatile throw-over for any type of weather. And if you’re a fan of outdoor workouts or participate in activities like hiking or cycling, then it’s worth investing in a top-notch option that includes all the best features.
Here, we’ve rounded up the 15 best rain jackets for any type of outdoor workout or activity. Whether you need a breathable rain jacket for outdoor runs, a windproof and reflective option for cycling, a full-coverage anorak for wet hikes, or just a comfortable and lightweight raincoat that doubles as a spring jacket, you’ll find exactly what you need in our picks below. Trust us—next time you’re outside and get caught in a storm, you’ll thank yourself for planning ahead with one of these durable and high-quality options.
1
Best Fully Waterproof Raincoat: Helly Hansen Long Insulated Waterproof Jacket
While most rain jackets have at least some level of water resistance, investing in an option that is fully waterproof and insulated—like this jacket by Helly Hansen—is best for torrential downpours (or if you’re traveling to an area known for heavy rain). The long zip-up jacket features a hood, adjustable cuffs, and zippered pockets, so you’ll have no trouble keeping completely dry in even the wettest weather. Along with its size-inclusive range from XS to 5XL, this super dependable raincoat also comes in over 20 bold colors.
2
Best for Hiking: Columbia Women’s Arcadia II Rain Jacket
If you’re a hiker, you likely already know the importance of choosing outerwear that’s super durable, weather-resistant, and offers some level of warmth while still being breathable—and that’s exactly what you’ll find in this Columbia rain jacket. The outer protective shell on this waterproof coat is made with Columbia’s signature Omni-Tech fabric that’s fully sealed to protect you from the elements. Along with an adjustable storm hood and zippered hand pockets, the jacket also has an inner lining for some mild warmth.
3
Best Lightweight Rain Jacket: The North Face Venture 2
If you’ve been searching for a women’s lightweight rain jacket, look no further, because this breathable (and super popular) option from the North Face has everything you need. The jacket’s outer shell is made with the brand’s signature DryVent fabric that’s windproof, waterproof, and super durable, along with a thin inner layer that’s breathable and moisture-wicking. Available in nearly 20 bright colors, it also includes an adjustable hood and a stormflap cover of the zipper so no rain or wind can get inside the coat. This jacket has a whopping 2,454 reviews on Zappos and a perfect five-star rating—so if this many customers love it, you can trust that it does the job well.
4
Best Cheap Rain Jacket: Doreyi Lightweight Raincoat
For an inexpensive rain jacket that’s still high quality, go with this light option from Doreyi. Along with its affordable under-$30 price point, the packable raincoat—which fits into a compact drawstring bag—is also wind-resistant, super breathable, and has a drawstring hood and high collar for extra weather protection. What’s more, it’s available in four cute color options.
5
Best for Running: Women’s Outdoor Wandertag Jacket
This athletic jacket is designed to keep you protected from extreme weather while remaining breathable—so it’s the perfect option for outdoor runs. It uses adidas’s signature Climaproof weather protection fabric that keeps you dry and covered from rain, wind, or snow. The jacket also has a hidden inner pocket, a stand-up collar, and an adjustable hood with mesh lining that allows you to breathe. And while it definitely offers full coverage, it’s still lightweight enough that it won’t weigh you down during runs.
6
Best Waterproof Poncho: Linenlux Hooded Rain Poncho
Ponchos are often utilized for their simple, no-frills coverage that keeps you dry in rainy weather, especially while traveling—and this top-rated option from Linenlux will do just that. Made with a strong and durable polyester fabric, this large poncho is water-resistant, quick-drying, and comes with a drawstring hood. Available in nearly 40 pattern and color options, this super affordable poncho garnered more than 800 reviews and a 4.5-star Amazon rating from satisfied customers. Reviewers say that it’s made from the same material as umbrellas—which is why it works so well—and is perfect for travel.
7
Best Long Rain Jacket With a Hood: Patagonia Torrentshell Waterproof City Rain Coats
Patagonia’s women’s rain jackets are super popular among customers, and for good reason—the brand’s jackets are top-quality and trendy to boot. If you hate when your thighs get wet in the rain because your coat only covers your torso, then this long-length, hooded option is perfect for you. It’s also made with recycled fabric that’s water and wrinkle-resistant and princess seams for a fitted look. Along with a hood and collar for added coverage, it also features fabric-lined pockets and two-way zippers with snap closures up the front.
8
Best Weather-Proof Raincoat: Nike Golf HyperShield Full Zip Jacket
For a super durable raincoat that’s strong enough to stand up to all types of weather, go with this full-zip golf jacket from Nike. Using Nike’s signature HyperShield fabric, the jacket is waterproof, windproof, and has fully sealed closures for optimal protection against even the stormiest weather. What’s more, this full-coverage coat comes in a wide range of sizes from XS to 2XL.
9
Best Raincoat for Travel: Eddie Bauer Women’s Rainfoil Packable Jacket
The best option if you’re always on the go, Eddie Bauer’s rain jacket is super popular with travelers and casual wearers alike. This lightweight jacket has a polyester shell that’s made with the brand’s signature WeatherEdge technology for breathability and waterproof protection from the elements. It features an adjustable hood, fully sealed zippers (so no water can get in), and an inner mesh lining that’s moisture-wicking for even more airflow. Also available in petite, tall, and plus sizes, the most notable feature of this packable jacket is that it can be folded down into its own right pocket, where it then doubles as a small pillow—making it an ideal choice for travel.
10
Best Reflective Option: Charles River Apparel Women’s New Englander Jacket
Reflective outerwear is so important for safety during outdoor workouts, especially walking, running, or cycling on open roads. So if your workouts take you on roads or anywhere near cars, go with a bright and reflective rain jacket, like this one from Charles River. The wind and water-resistant rain jacket has a reflective stripe across the back, an adjustable hood and cuffs, and a two-way front zipper closure. Available in nearly 20 vibrant colors, it’s even lined with a breathable mesh fabric and has vented underarms for optimal circulation. Along with its affordable price point, the high-quality coat is top-rated by customers and is a best-seller on Amazon—in fact, it garnered more than 2,000 five-star reviews.
11
Best for Cycling: Patagonia Women’s Houdini Jacket
This lightweight Patagonia rain jacket comes with lots of useful features that make it the best (and safest!) choice for cycling in rainy weather. It’s made with recycled nylon featherweight material that’s tear-resistant and has a durable, water-resistant finish. Along with being weather-ready, the jacket has a drop-tail that makes it easy to move around in, isn’t baggy (so it won’t slow you down), and has an adjustable hood that won’t block your peripheral vision when you’re biking on the road.
12
Best Insulated Option for Colder Weather: Camel Crown Waterproof 3-in-1 Ski Jacket
While most rain jackets are super breathable and lightweight in construction, you can also find insulated options that offer more warmth for colder temps or windy, chilly weather—like this versatile three-in-one jacket from Camel Crown. It’s insulated with a warm inner fleece lining and has a durable, waterproof outer shell. Besides being suitable for many different climates, the multi-functional coat also has a removable hood, two-way zippers, and multiple pockets, including a hidden inner pocket. With a 4.5-star Amazon rating, customers say it’s a high-quality and great multi-layered jacket—so if you’re planning on hiking, biking, or running in cold, rainy weather, this is the best choice for you.
13
Best Quick-Drying: Columbia Evapouration Jacket
There’s nothing worse than getting caught in the rain in the morning and then dealing with a soaking wet jacket for the rest of the day—but with this quick-drying option, you won’t have to. This lightweight jacket by Columbia has a loose, relaxed fit and uses the brands patented Omni-Tech shell, which offers a waterproof and fully sealed design that never lets moisturize into the jacket. What’s more, you can count on the coat to be super quick-drying because of Columbia’s Omni-Wick technology that’s specifically designed to decrease drying time. The versatile, go-to jacket also has pockets, a high-zip collar, and an adjustable hood, plus it even packs down into itself for easy transportation while traveling.
14
Best Trench Rain Jacket: The North Face City Breeze Waterproof Trench Raincoat
For a look that’s as fashionable as it is functional, go with this breathable trench raincoat from the North Face. The waterproof and wind-resistant trench has a storm flap on the back, a hood, and an adjustable buckle on both the waist and cuffs. With a slim, flattering fit and a long length that goes past the waist for added coverage, this trendy option also boasts an internal chest pocket so you can safely store your phone or wallet.
15
Best Windproof Jacket: Columbia Flash Forward Lined Windbreaker
If you’re in the market for a raincoat that’s also windproof, you’ll love this bold windbreaker option from Columbia. The hooded jacket is made with a durable and water-resistant nylon shell and has a drawstring hem that’s adjustable, plus elasticized cuffs and zippered pockets. And though most windbreakers tend to be super thin and lightweight, this option has a comfortable inner lining that adds a little more thickness to it—making it perfect for chillier days. With a retro-inspired two-tone design, the windbreaker comes in 11 cute colorways for you to choose from.