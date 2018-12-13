The Best Thing I Bought in 2018, According to 8 'Health' Editors

Because sometimes you need a little shopping inspiration.
We asked Health staffers to tell us about the best thing they bought for themselves this past year. Here, items they said were so worth the splurge.
Sunday Riley Power Couple Duo: Total Transformation Kit
"I'd long heard about the magic of Sunday Riley's cult-favorite Good Genes treatment, and I finally decided to take the plunge this year by buying the brand's Total Transformation Kit. In addition to the powerful lactic acid serum, it contains the retinol-packed Luna Night Oil—and at $20 off the retail price, the set is a great value. Despite having tons of serums and oils already in my medicine cabinet, this duo quickly became my go-to for waking up with clear, younger-looking skin."
—Kathleen Felton, senior digital editor
Aerie Oversized Chenille Turtleneck
"Another so-worth-it purchase: this crazy cozy turtleneck from Aerie. It's impossible to beat the price, but I've also been impressed by the quality. The fabric is soft and hasn't pilled or ripped (and I've worn it at least once a week since I bought it!). On cold winter days, it's literally the only thing in my closet I actually want to put on in the morning."
—Kathleen Felton
Alo Urban Moto Sweatpant
"Sweatpants have a reputation of being comfy and effortless (and NSFW), but these from Alo Yoga nail the comfort-factor and have a trendy moto style that's anything but frumpy, so you can sport them outside of your apartment, even at the office. I got these as a gift, and would definitely repurchase, as they've become my fave pants for traveling, bopping around the city, or slipping over leggings to go to and from my yoga or barre class. The neutral color of the 'gravel' pair goes with everything in my closet from basic tees to cute sweatshirts (like this one), and always gets me all the compliments. I’ve got my eye on the olive and black colors next!"
—Susan Brickell, assistant digital editor
Jaybird Run Wireless Earbuds
"I’ve been running for years now with a beloved pair of Jaybird wireless headphones, so when I saw the brand came out with a new earbud setup, I snagged a pair ASAP. There’s lots to love about the Bluetooth headphones, from the charging case to the multiple sets of tips and fins for a customized, snug fit. Even better, they’re perfect for partner workouts: My husband and I like to run together outside while each wearing one earbud so we can listen to the same pump-up tunes while still having one ear free to chat."
—Sarah Klein, senior digital editor
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat All-In-One Glow
"After one Health writer raved about the weightless feel and impressive coverage of this tinted moisturizer, I knew I had to give it a try—and it instantly became a must-have in my (minimalist) beauty routine. It smooths and conceals undereye circles and ever-so-subtly evens my complexion without making me feel like I'm piling on layers of makeup. The antioxidants and SPF are added bonuses—and I've already purchased two more tubes."
—Sarah Klein
Teami Face Oil
"I’m not normally one to obsess over skincare products (seriously, I cleanse and moisturize, that’s it), but after trying these facial oils, I couldn’t get over how soft my skin felt. The Soothe, Glow, and Repair oils quickly became a permanent addition to my minimalist routine. Full disclosure: I was originally given these as a sample, but then I bought them for my best friend for her birthday, and I’ll definitely be buying them for myself when I run out."
—Sam Lauriello, assistant editor
New Balance for J.Crew 520 sneakers
"These sneakers elevate my weekend mom-uniform: They make any legging-and-sweatshirt combo look a tad cooler. Street cred is important, even in the 'burbs. Oh, and they're super comfortable—they feel like workout shoes, but are much more stylish."
—Dara Kapoor, executive digital editor
MZ Wallace Metro Quilted Belt Bag
"I’m a big fan of functional fashion, and nothing is more so than this convenient—let’s call it what it is— fanny pack. The style has come a long way from its popularity in the '90s, and it seems like everyone is getting in on the trend now and with good reason. The sleek black quilted fabric that’s easy to clean and multi-zipper compartments that fit all my necessities make this belt bag essential, whether I’m running errands or hiking. Bonus: It feels so nice to give my back a break from the oversized tote I tend to wear on the daily."
—Lisa DeSantis, beauty editor
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Ultra Dark
"I've tried just about every self-tanner out there, but I'm in love with this ultra dark foam from Bondi Sands. It gives me a gorgeous, long-lasting glow in the summer (so I can avoid spending too much time in the sun), and I always reach for it for special occasions in the winter. Plus, the natural-looking color develops in just a few hours!"
—Lauren Witonsky, social media assistant
Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers
"Did you know that more than 48% of all fresh fruit and vegetables purchased in the U.S. get thrown directly in the trash? With that in mind, one of my favorite purchases in 2018 was Food Huggers: They're an incredibly handy way to store produce while also saving you money by avoiding food waste. Not to mention, they keep fruit and veggies fresher than any other storage methods!"
—Patricia Dunn, photo editor