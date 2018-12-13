The Best Thing I Bought in 2018, According to 8 'Health' Editors

"Sweatpants have a reputation of being comfy and effortless (and NSFW), but these from Alo Yoga nail the comfort-factor and have a trendy moto style that's anything but frumpy, so you can sport them outside of your apartment, even at the office. I got these as a gift, and would definitely repurchase, as they've become my fave pants for traveling, bopping around the city, or slipping over leggings to go to and from my yoga or barre class. The neutral color of the 'gravel' pair goes with everything in my closet from basic tees to cute sweatshirts (like this one), and always gets me all the compliments. I’ve got my eye on the olive and black colors next!"

—Susan Brickell, assistant digital editor