10 Things We're Buying in Amazon's New $10 and Under Store

Amazon is making it even easier to find amazing deals. The website recently launched a new $10 and Under store, and we're already obsessed. You'll find a curated selection of items for men, women, home, jewelry, and gifts, with nothing over $10. Even better, everything in the store qualifies for free shipping, so you don't need to worry about meeting a minimum spend. Here, the too-good-to-pass-up finds we're adding to our carts ASAP.

Amazon

Qissy iPhone 7 Transparent Case ($9; amazon.com): A durable, anti-scratch iPhone case in a slew of fun transparent patterns (personal faves: Green Leaves, Donuts, and Cactus).

Manatee Tea Strainer ($6; amazon.com): Steep loose-leaf tea in this too-cute strainer made of easy-to-clean silicone.

eos Pomegranate Raspberry Lip Balm ($5; amazon.com): There's a reason this little balm has such a cult following: Packed with vitamin E and shea butter, it leaves lips feeling oh-so-soft.

MG Low Profile Cotton Twill Cap ($8; amazon.com): Just the thing to keep in your gym bag and throw on as you leave a sweaty SoulCycle class.

ZAWAPEMIA Cotton T-Shirt ($8; amazon.com): So everyone can know about your love for the tropical fruit.

Amazon

Soly Tech Summer Sports Shorts ($8; amazon.com): Classic retro-inspired running shorts for less than the price of a to-go salad? Don't mind if we do. Available in seven versatile colors in a comfy cotton blend.

Bella Ladies Racerback Tank ($7; amazon.com): A supersoft, flattering racerback tank in tons of on-trend hues—perfect for barre, yoga, and beyond.

JVC Gumy Plus Inner Ear Headphones ($8; amazon.com): You can never have too many earbuds, and this pair—with its comfortable curved design and bright cherry hue—is the perfect backup for your pricier wireless headphones.

SODIAL(R) Gift Bags ($5; amazon.com): File under: "Random but surprisingly useful." This set of three cotton/linen bags in a chic cactus print will come in handy when you're traveling and need to stash undies, bras, and shoes in separate compartments.

Leegoal Panda Mobile Phone Stand Holder ($4; amazon.com): Do I need this plush panda that doubles as a smartphone holder? No. Am I thinking about buying it anyway? Yes.