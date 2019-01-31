8 Amazing Plus-Size Leggings for Any Workout

Show off those curves as you break a sweat in these stylish plus-size leggings.

Thankfully, it's easier than ever to find workout clothes (heck, regular clothes too!) in a wide range of inclusive sizes. The fitness fashion world has finally wizened up to the fact that active bodies aren't one-size-fits-all–so our leggings shouldn't be either!

Check out our favorite plus-size workout leggings below. Whether you're working out at the gym, in the yoga studio, or running on your favorite trail, there's something here for you–in flattering basic black and wild patterns you're sure to love.

RELATED: 6 Plus-Size Athleisure Brands You Should Know About