8 Amazing Plus-Size Leggings for Any Workout

amazon.com

Show off those curves as you break a sweat in these stylish plus-size leggings.

By Sarah Klein and Kathleen Felton
January 31, 2019

Thankfully, it's easier than ever to find workout clothes (heck, regular clothes too!) in a wide range of inclusive sizes. The fitness fashion world has finally wizened up to the fact that active bodies aren't one-size-fits-all–so our leggings shouldn't be either!

Check out our favorite plus-size workout leggings below. Whether you're working out at the gym, in the yoga studio, or running on your favorite trail, there's something here for you–in flattering basic black and wild patterns you're sure to love.

RELATED: 6 Plus-Size Athleisure Brands You Should Know About

1
Lane Bryant Sculpting Mesh Spliced Active 7/8 Legging

lanebryant.com

We love the flattering ankle cut and pop of color on these sleek leggings. Built-in sculpting technology contours hips and thighs. Also helpful: There's a hidden pocket in the waistband.

available at lanebryant.com $50
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Old Navy High-Rise Elevate Compression Plus-Size Leggings

oldnavy.com

We’re pretty much obsessed with Old Navy workout wear for its versatility at totally wallet-friendly prices. These super-soft, compression yoga pants are one of the brand's bestsellers, and boast flat-lock seams for chafe-free chaturanga in sizes up to 4X.

available at oldnavy.com $33
SHOP NOW

3
Old Navy High-Rise Elevate Mesh-Panel Compression Plus-Size Leggings

oldnavy.com

If your workout’s on the sweatier side, try this moisture-wicking pair to keep you dry from warm-up to cool-down.

available at oldnavy.com $22
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Beyond Yoga High Waist Midi Leggings

Nordstrom.com

Solid black not eye-catching enough for you? Opt for this gorgeous violet hue. The wide and high waistband means even your most intense core workouts will be at least kinda comfy.

available at nordstrom.com $97
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
ShoSho Activewear Capris

amazon.com

At this can’t-be-beat price, you can feel good about grabbing a pair in each of the five different fun prints and solid hues. High-waisted and ultra-stretchy, these are available in sizes 1X to 3X–and they're Amazon Prime-eligible!

available at amazon.com $16
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Lane Bryant SculptLight Active 7/8 Legging Print & Mesh Insets

Lane Bryant

With an extra-wide waistband, these trendy leggings with mesh cutouts are supportive and comfortable–and sure to turn heads. 

Advertisement

7
Shape Activewear Recreation Colorblock Leggings

Nordstrom.com

Flattering colorblocking, oh-so-soft fabric, and four-way stretch make these tights an instant winner. There's also a hidden pocket where you can stash your credit card or keys.

available at nordstrom.com $88
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Zella Ultrasoft Recycled High Waist Leggings

Nordstrom.com

We love the moisture-wicking fabric, flatlock seams, and versatile gray hue on these Zella leggings. Also good? The fabric is made from recycled materials.

available at nordstrom.com $69
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More