8 Amazing Plus-Size Leggings for Any Workout

Show off those curves as you break a sweat in these stylish plus-size leggings.
Thankfully, it's easier than ever to find workout clothes (heck, regular clothes too!) in a wide range of inclusive sizes. The fitness fashion world has finally wizened up to the fact that active bodies aren't one-size-fits-all–so our leggings shouldn't be either!
Check out our favorite plus-size workout leggings below. Whether you're working out at the gym, in the yoga studio, or running on your favorite trail, there's something here for you–in flattering basic black and wild patterns you're sure to love.
RELATED: 6 Plus-Size Athleisure Brands You Should Know About
1
Lane Bryant Sculpting Mesh Spliced Active 7/8 Legging
We love the flattering ankle cut and pop of color on these sleek leggings. Built-in sculpting technology contours hips and thighs. Also helpful: There's a hidden pocket in the waistband.
2
Old Navy High-Rise Elevate Compression Plus-Size Leggings
We’re pretty much obsessed with Old Navy workout wear for its versatility at totally wallet-friendly prices. These super-soft, compression yoga pants are one of the brand's bestsellers, and boast flat-lock seams for chafe-free chaturanga in sizes up to 4X.
3
Old Navy High-Rise Elevate Mesh-Panel Compression Plus-Size Leggings
If your workout’s on the sweatier side, try this moisture-wicking pair to keep you dry from warm-up to cool-down.
4
Beyond Yoga High Waist Midi Leggings
Solid black not eye-catching enough for you? Opt for this gorgeous violet hue. The wide and high waistband means even your most intense core workouts will be at least kinda comfy.
5
ShoSho Activewear Capris
At this can’t-be-beat price, you can feel good about grabbing a pair in each of the five different fun prints and solid hues. High-waisted and ultra-stretchy, these are available in sizes 1X to 3X–and they're Amazon Prime-eligible!
6
Lane Bryant SculptLight Active 7/8 Legging Print & Mesh Insets
With an extra-wide waistband, these trendy leggings with mesh cutouts are supportive and comfortable–and sure to turn heads.
7
Shape Activewear Recreation Colorblock Leggings
Flattering colorblocking, oh-so-soft fabric, and four-way stretch make these tights an instant winner. There's also a hidden pocket where you can stash your credit card or keys.
8
Zella Ultrasoft Recycled High Waist Leggings
We love the moisture-wicking fabric, flatlock seams, and versatile gray hue on these Zella leggings. Also good? The fabric is made from recycled materials.