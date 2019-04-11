7 Cute and Comfy Platform Sandals That Have Amazing Reviews

It’s time to upgrade from those worn-out, uncomfortable flip-flops.

By Susan Brickell
April 11, 2019

Flip flops don’t always cut it in real-life situations where you have to look your best. But finding a more sophisticated sandal to wear during the warmer months that’s durable enough to don all day (without killing your feet) can be tough. The answer? Platform sandals—stylish yet comfortable shoes that look great with everything in your closet, from denim to dresses to post-workout leggings.

Whether you’re searching for a versatile black platform sandal for the office or a crisp white platform sandal for outdoor summer festivities, there are a few podiatrist-recommended factors to consider before pulling the online check-out trigger.

It’s important to look for options that have a wide toe box (comfort, check!), supportive ankle straps, and proper shock absorption in the sole (rubber and cork materials are great for this), advises Miguel Cunha, DPM, founder of Gotham Footcare in New York City. Even if you don’t have wide feet, a spacious toe box allows your toes to move freely, minimizing discomfort that may occur due to bunions and hammertoes.

Investing in a sandal that exceeds three inches in height can change the biomechanics of how you walk, Dr. Cunha points out. The result? Increased pressure is placed on the balls of your feet, which throws off your center of gravity and puts unnecessary stress on your knees and lower back. On the other hand, sandals that are completely flat place more tension on the Achilles tendon—so, believe it or not, a small inch heel is actually better for you than flats if you suffer from heel pain, Dr. Cunha previously told Health.

Finally, make sure the height difference between the front and back of the shoe is no more than ¾ of an inch. Anything greater will cause you to shift your body weight forward—leading to postural misalignment—which can negatively impact your gait and biomechanics, explains Dr. Cunha. This misalignment will eventually lead to pain in your feet, ankles, knees and lower back, he adds.

Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up the most comfortable platform sandals that not only stick to Dr. Cunha’s checklist, but also have rave customer reviews—so you can look and feel your best. 

1
Teva Flatform Universal Sandal

Amazon

The sporty outdoor style of these Teva sandals is trending for summer. The affordable flatform features a plush EVA footbed and durable rubber outsole, and looks as chic with a sundress as it does with your activewear post-workout. With 91% of reviews being four and five-star ratings, you’ll be in great company.

“They are so comfortable, so supportive, so easy to walk in. The straps support your entire foot and ankle so your foot doesn’t slide around at all. The base is spongy but firm so you get support with a little spring.”

2
Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Platform Sandal

Nordstrom

Designed with a deep heel cup and supportive arch, a cork and latex footbed to absorb shock and mimic the shape of your foot, and a raised toe bar for natural grip and improved circulation, this platform sandal is your iconic cushy Birkenstock with a sleek lift. Both the metallic silver and rose gold hues will pair perfectly with your favorite denim or leggings and a tee.

“The sandals are above and beyond cute and comfortable. They fit my wide feet, give my height-challenged body an extra lift, and they are fresh and stylish.”

3
Dr. Scholl’s Scout Sandal

Nordstrom

Serving major street style and total comfort, this platform wedge sandal has wide supportive straps and a contoured, supportive footbed (so you won’t be complaining about aching feet by the end of the day). Also great? It comes in four versatile colors that will go with anything in your closet.

“These are the most comfortable shoes I own! I’m a hair stylist and stand on concrete floors all day, I walk to work downtown Charleston as well. My legs don’t feel tired after a long day, my feet don’t blister, I actually feel more supported than any sneakers I own.”

4
Clarks Un Karely Hail Sandal

Amazon

Dr. Cunha especially likes this low-wedge platform for its shock-absorbing rubber sole and wider toe box. These leather sandals can easily take you from the gym to the farmer’s market—and wherever your weekend to-do list sends you—sans discomfort or blisters.

“OMG they are like walking on pillows. I wore these shoes right out of the box, running errands for hours, with zero pain. This is the first shoe I have found in ages that actually has a wide footbed, and that are leather lined.”

5
Marc Fisher LTD Phebe 2 Espadrille Sandal

Nordstrom

This espadrille platform leather sandal will be your go-to comfy footwear for summer, thanks to the cushioned footbed and adjustable slingback strap. Plus, the incline from platform to heel doesn’t exceed ¾ of an inch, which means it passes Dr. Cunha’s test. Pick from bold blue suede or classic neutrals like white, brown, or black leather.

“I'm not a huge fan of the thick platforms, so this one is perfect. It is slightly higher in the back than the front, which makes it more comfortable to walk in.”

6
Naturalizer Billie Platform Sandal

Nordstrom

While comfy “mom shoe” may come to mind when you hear Naturalizer, you might be shocked to know how stylish the brand’s footwear really is. Not only are these strappy mauve platform sandals super cute, but the contoured footbed and under 3-inch heel makes them an ideal choice if you’re spending hours on your feet, whether at the office or on the dance floor at a summer wedding.

“Comfortable right out of the box and felt wonderful being on my feet all night with the first wear. I have very sensitive feet and need support and comfort. These shoes are amazing.”

7
Vionic Violet Platform Sandal

Vionic

A contoured footbed, adjustable ankle strap, shock-absorbing rubber sole, and deep heel cup make this simple platform sandal a no-brainer for everyday wear or travel. Convenient for going through airport security or sightseeing in a new city, they’re the comfy sandal you’ll want to reach for.

“These sandals are so cute and great for walking! I’m a traveler and I have plantar fasciitis which causes me a lot of pain. I went to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and walked and walked with these sandals (got both colors) and no pain at all!”

