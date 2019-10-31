Image zoom Adobe Stock

If you can believe it, Black Friday is already almost here. This means it’s time to start planning how you can take advantage of the best deals of the entire year from retailers you love, including Nordstrom.

Last year, Nordstrom delivered serious savings on everything from leggings and comfortable shoes to beauty products and accessories for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Thousands of items were marked down up to 60% off, and this year, we expect nothing less from the retailer when Black Friday comes around again on November 29.

RELATED: Walmart Already Launched Early Black Friday Sales—Here's What to Shop

So if you’ve been saving up for the perfect pair of running shoes, new workout apparel, or skincare essentials, now’s the best time of the year to take advantage of the savings at Nordstrom and stock up on products from top brands like Nike, Alo Yoga, Patagonia, The North Face, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, and many more.

There are still a few weeks left until Black Friday—but until then, you can study up on everything you need to know about the best Nordstrom Black Friday deals right here, plus shop pre-Black Friday sales that are available at Nordstrom now!

When is Nordstrom Black Friday 2019?

As is tradition, Black Friday takes place on the Friday following Thanksgiving. This year, that lands on November 29. While Nordstrom hasn’t released information about an exact start time for its sale event yet, it’ll likely kick off around midnight on Friday morning and run for (at least) an entire 24 hours—and maybe even through the weekend, if we’re lucky.

What should you expect from Nordstrom Black Friday deals 2019?

Although Nordstrom hasn’t released many details about its Black Friday 2019 offerings just yet, you can count on special deals on clothing, shoes, beauty and skincare items, and accessories. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy free standard shipping and free returns when you shop online from Nordstrom on the big day.

The Best Nordstrom Black Friday deals

If you’re eager to start saving, we have some good news: Nordstrom already has some amazing sales running right now. As anticipation for Black Friday builds, you can start shopping discounted items today. From leggings and comfortable sneakers to high-end hair tools and skincare, here are some of the best pre-Black Friday deals to shop at Nordstrom.

Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals

Best Nordstrom Comfortable Shoe Deals

Best Nordstrom Activewear Deals

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.