14 Neon Leggings That Will Make a Statement This Summer

The ’80s trend is back, and we’re so on board.
Believe it or not, neon is making a serious comeback this year, with bold, colorful activewear being front and center of the trend. While you may love to work out in classic black tights and tanks, warmer months are the perfect time to incorporate bright summer-friendly hues into your athleisure wardrobe, which will feel season-appropriate instead of like outdated ’80s garb.
Even celebrities are embracing the neon trend, with Kendall Jenner donning a vibrant pink tulle mini dress in Cannes, and Ashley Graham and Hailey Bieber rocking highlighter yellow effortlessly—we had no idea neon could look so chic!
Since fluorescent-like shades can be a lot, we’ve rounded up the best neon leggings that offer a pop of color, which can be toned down by simply pairing them with neutral tops and sneakers. Sport these electric tights to your workouts and beyond this summer.
RELATED: The Best Black Leggings, According to Health Editors Who Have Tried Everything
1
Alo Yoga ⅞ High-Waist Airbrush Legging
With a wide, supportive waistband and chafe-preventing flatlock seams, these comfortable highlighter yellow leggings wick moisture, lift your booty, and sculpt your legs, so you look and feel your best during your gym session.
2
Lane Bryant Livi Active Wicking Active Capri Legging
Quick-drying fabric and breathable mesh panels help keep you cool and comfy during your sweatiest HIIT workout. These bright orange, plus-size tights boast pockets galore, meaning there are plenty of places to stow your phone, keys, and credit card to and from the studio.
3
Adidas by Stella McCartney Train Tights
These electric blue leggings wick sweat and have mesh panels at the thighs to increase airflow so you don’t overheat during your run. Bonus: they have a reflective logo at the back, so you stay seen and safe on the road after the sun sets.
4
Nylora Abbey Leggings
Show us a cuter pair of hot pink leggings—we’ll wait. These tights are far from basic with their ultra high-rise, crisscross waistband in rainbow trim, which draws attention to your toned abs.
5
Athleta Revelation Laser Cut ⅞ Tight in Powervita
Perfect for hot yoga, these teal leggings are made of buttery soft compression fabric and have a no-flip waistband that won’t annoyingly roll down during downward dog. Plus, the laser-cut design at the legs offers natural ventilation while you flow.
6
Veronica Beard x Bandier Ronda Capri
If black leggings are your go-to, these capris are an easy way to dip your toes in the neon trend without going full on ’80s. The bold side stripes add just a pop of color when paired with an understated white sports bra and black sneakers for your boxing class.
7
Year of Ours Cameron Cropped Lace-Up Stretch Leggings
Ideal for summer outdoor workouts, these neon leggings have less coverage with a cropped leg that hits just below the knee. Complete the look with the matching Corset Lace-Up Sport Bra and a bomber jacket for a chic athleisure outfit you can sport from the tennis court to brunch.
8
Outdoor Voices FreeForm ⅞ Hi-Rise Leggings
Leave it to cult-favorite activewear brand Outdoor Voices to nail it with a pair of smooth, soft chartreuse leggings for summer. The heathered texture makes the neon color appear less saturated, in case you prefer a more muted look.
9
Leggings Depot High Waist Double Lined Solid Yoga Leggings
Channeling the classic Adidas striped tight, these affordable leggings come in a ton of neon colors and ring in under $15 on Amazon. Slip on a T-shirt and white sneakers for a trip to the farmers market or for a casual lunch.
10
Alala Seamless Tight
These statement-making seamless leggings feel like second skin and look great, which means they’ll move with you in your dance cardio class and help you standout. Even better? The mesh details keep you cool as you work up a sweat.
11
Koral Activewear Dynamic Duo High Rise Leggings
Combining functionality and fashion, these neon cerulean leggings—featuring black tuxedo-like stripes—are what your athleisure wardrobe is missing. The bright color, sheen-like texture, and breathable fabric make them a stylish choice for your sweat session.
12
Plus Thigh Waist Sculpt Leggings
Celebrities like Ashley Graham and Hailey Bieber have been rocking neon lime this year, which makes these under-$20 leggings totally on trend. Also great? The vibrant green, plus-size leggings come in a wide range of sizes, including 12-24.
13
Ultracor Ultra High KO Leggings
Another classic black tight with a hit of neon, this fun, star-printed performance bottom has a wide waistband, so that you can focus on your speed and rhythm instead of constantly adjusting your leggings during spin class.
14
Carbon38 High Waisted Takara Legging
Sleek, liquid-finished neon tights can take you from your workout and beyond. Made with supportive fabric (that looks like luxurious leather) and a high waistband, these hot coral leggings keep everything in place, whether you’re in barre class or sipping cocktails with friends.