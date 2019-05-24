14 Neon Leggings That Will Make a Statement This Summer

Believe it or not, neon is making a serious comeback this year, with bold, colorful activewear being front and center of the trend. While you may love to work out in classic black tights and tanks, warmer months are the perfect time to incorporate bright summer-friendly hues into your athleisure wardrobe, which will feel season-appropriate instead of like outdated ’80s garb.

Even celebrities are embracing the neon trend, with Kendall Jenner donning a vibrant pink tulle mini dress in Cannes, and Ashley Graham and Hailey Bieber rocking highlighter yellow effortlessly—we had no idea neon could look so chic!

Since fluorescent-like shades can be a lot, we’ve rounded up the best neon leggings that offer a pop of color, which can be toned down by simply pairing them with neutral tops and sneakers. Sport these electric tights to your workouts and beyond this summer.

RELATED: The Best Black Leggings, According to Health Editors Who Have Tried Everything