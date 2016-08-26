10 Mesh Workout Leggings We Love For Fall

Look hot—but stay cool—in these mesh-paneled leggings. 

Anthea Levi
August 26, 2016

Mesh-paneled leggings are the athleisure trend of 2016, and it's easy to see why they've had staying power. They add a little something extra to the classic legging, and in the studio, they provide ventilation to a full-coverage pant (a godsend during hot yoga class). In other words, they look hot while keeping you cool. Rock this trend yourself with Health's favorite fall 2016 mesh leggings: 

1
Old Navy Mesh-Trim Compression Leggings

Oldnavy.com

The mesh panels on these mid-rise compression leggings aren’t just breathable—the diagonal lines also work to lengthen the appearance of legs. 

available at oldnavy.com $33
2
C9 Champion Premium Leggings

Target.com

Made from 4-way stretch fabric, these leggings from Target keep you totally comfortable as you stay active. Mesh inserts behind the knees also make for an extra cool(ing) effect.

available at target.com $40
3
Athleta High Rise Mesh Chaturanga Capri

Athleta.com

Want to stylize your sweat session? These high-rise capris from Athleta bump up your average legging with a unique crisscross design along the outer leg.

available at athleta.com $79
4
Alo Moto Legging

Nordstrom.com

If you want to add some edge to your athleisure, look no further. These moto leggings from Alo—complete with glossy, biker-chic details—have mesh insets at the calves that vent excess body heat.

available at nordstrom.com $110
5
Zella 'Live In-Sultry' High Waist Mesh Crop Leggings

Nordstrom.com

With an ultra-wide waistband that slims the middle and a hidden pocket to stash your cash and keys, these two-tone leggings by Zella are cute and convenient.

available at nordstrom.com $58
6
Ivy Park Mesh Inset Three-Quarter Leggings

Nordstrom.com

We love the subtle mesh side panels on these high-performance three-quarter leggings. Also, Beyoncé designed them. So there’s that. 

available at nordstrom.com $70
7
Alo Motion Leggings

Zappos.com

These leggings from Alo have anti-microbial features that keep body odor under control, so feel free to wear these while you sweat it out at hot yoga. 

available at zappos.com $110
8
Yummie by Heather Thomson Leah Capris

Zappos.com

Made from moisture-wicking fabric, these neutral capris keep it classy—and dry. Pop a credit card in the zippered back pocket and you’re all set for a fit day.

 

available at zappos.com $71
9
Onzie Balinese Tuxedo Capris

Zappos.com

Because even your best solid black leggings can get boring. These fun patterned capris from Onzie will ensure you stand out in the studio. 

available at zappos.com $52
10
Nike Dri-FIT Epic Run Crop

Zappos.com

These Nike leggings are a perfect pick for anyone looking for breathable workout wear that shows just a touch of skin. Plus, with reflective details that increase visibility in darker conditions, you’re sure to be seen in them.

available at zappos.com $75
