These Men’s Boxers Have a Penis Pouch That’s Insanely Comfortable

When it comes to stocking stuffers and gifts for the men in your life, if you're anything like me, your go-to is probably underwear. And why not? It's a garment he wears every day. But after a few months of wearing and washing, most pairs start pilling and falling apart. So, what if I told you that there's a brand that's basically the Rolls-Royce of men's boxers, and you can buy them on Amazon? It's time to upgrade your guy to the life-changing underwear that he'll never want to take off.

The brand Saxx has revolutionized men's undergarments by adding a little something I like to call the "penis pouch" to their boxer briefs—it's basically a 3D hammock-shaped insert with breathable mesh panels and flat out seams. The company has dubbed their patented tech feature the BallPark Pouch; it helps prevent skin-on-skin friction and ensures chafe-free support, making it a favorite among dudes, my picky boyfriend included.

Not only are these boxer briefs insanely comfortable, but they are completely no-fuss. There's never a need to re-adjust down there. They may be more of an investment compared to cheaper options, but not only will your SO notice the quality, they'll last longer, too.

I gifted my boyfriend the Saxx Vibe as a stocking stuffer last year, and at first, he was a little skeptical. Unlike his other pairs of underwear, these boxer briefs had a designated place for his package, which seemed weird to him. It took him a minute to get used to the pouch, but by the end of the day, he was a total convert. Soon after, he purchased several other pairs, saying they trumped all the other undergarments in his drawer. "They keep everything in place," he raved. Now, he won't be caught dead in anything else.

There are so many different styles (briefs, boxer briefs, and even long boxers for leggy guys) as well as a slew of patterns, so it's pretty difficult to pick just one pair. New to the brand? Saxx's best-selling Vibe (the one I gifted my boyfriend) has an anti-roll waistband and slimmer fit for zero-bunching beneath his tailored pants, while the Ultra style is a more relaxed fit for lounging or under looser-fitting shorts and jeans. They both come in a range of colors and patterns (from classic solids to more funky patterns like "Naughty Gnome," pictured below).

Plus, not only does Saxx have your man covered for his everyday basics, but they also make workout underwear with a semi-compression fit that's anti-odor and quick-drying, meaning it'll keep up with all his sweat sessions.

My boyfriend is currently coveting the new Undercover collection, made with a super-soft, breathable cotton-Modal blend complete with anti-stink technology, perfect for long days at work or traveling. I know what I'll be adding to his holiday stocking this year.

