The Cutest Long-Sleeve Bathing Suits to Protect You From the Sun This Summer

Kate Bosworth from Blue Crush isn’t the only one who can rock the long-sleeve bathing suit trend.

By Susan Brickell
May 07, 2019

A trendy piece approved by fashion designers and surfer girls alike, long-sleeve bathing suits are great for protecting your skin from the sun while lounging poolside or playing beach volleyball. Not only that, but they can also act as a rash guard or wetsuit for paddle boarding, surfing, and kayaking. And since most have UPF built-in to the fabric, they block UV radiation and offer another layer of protection from harmful rays—score!

Also great? If you layer shorts or a skirt over your long-sleeve swimwear, it can double as a stylish bodysuit—perfect for going straight from the beach to dinner or happy hour. Here, the cutest, most versatile long-sleeve bathing suits that’ll protect you from the sun and help you keep up with your active lifestyle this summer.

Old Navy Tie-Front Long-Sleeve Swimsuit

oldnavy.gap.com

The front-facing knots on this long-sleeve swimsuit add a trendy flair to an otherwise simple black suit and look especially flattering on those with smaller busts. Even better? The stretchy fabric has built-in UPF of 40+ to shield you from the sun while you lounge poolside.

Athleta Vintage Floral Crop Rashguard

athleta.gap.com

Made from recycled fabric and ultra-durable spandex, this cropped long-sleeve top fits like a second skin, has UPF 50+ sun protection, and is quick-drying, so you can stay comfortable and cool during your beach runs. Just pair it with the matching bikini bottoms ($49; athleta.gap.com) or Athleta’s high teal shorts, and you have yourself a bright and summer-y two-piece set!

Seaa Hermosa One-Piece Swimsuit

shopbop.com

Functional enough for beach activities yet chic enough for a pool party, this long-sleeve suit is made of recycled materials, features a UPF of up to 50+, and has a sexy sweetheart bust and slimming belt-like waist that’ll look great on everyone. The bold color-blocking and tropical print on top add an extra touch of style.

Sweaty Betty Retro Rash Guard Crop Top

sweatybetty.com

Designed for all-day protection, this long-sleeve crop top boasts chlorine-resistant and UPF 50+ fabric, making it ideal for everything from swimming laps in the pool to ocean kayaking. Complete the look with the coordinating blue and white striped bottoms ($70; sweatybetty.com).

Body Glove One-Piece Swimsuit

amazon.com

Ideal for surfing or paddle boarding, this sporty, vintage-inspired bathing suit protects you from the sun's rays with a zip-up neckline, long sleeves, and UPF 50+ material.

Boden Zip Up Rash Vest

bodenusa.com

This cute rashguard (with a pop of pink!) shields you from UVA and UVB rays and dries quickly whether you just took a dip in the ocean or you’re sweating it out in a game of beach volleyball. Mix and match to pair the long-sleeve top with any of Boden’s piping swim shorts ($45; bodenusa.com).

Cynthia Rowley Kalleigh 2.0 Wetsuit

freepeople.com

From early-morning surfing and stand-up paddleboarding to riding beach cruisers on the boardwalk at sunset, this dreamy colorblocked long-sleeve swimsuit has UPF 50 to keep you covered and protected all day long.

Baleaf Long-Sleeve One-Piece Wetsuit

amazon.com

A bold red, Baywatch-inspired, under-$30 bathing suit—what more could you want? Not only does this long-sleeve zip-up option provide UPF 50+ sun protection, but it also has a built-in shelf bra for extra support during water sports.

Title Nine Spring Shortie Wetsuit

titlenine.com

Great for hiking or rafting, this long-sleeve spring suit will keep your upper body protected from the sun while the shorts will keep you cool while you sweat on the trail or on the river.

Lululemon Will The Wave Long-Sleeve One-Piece

lululemon.com

Created with pro surfer Malia Manuel, this long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit has stretchy, durable fabric that stands up to UV rays, chlorine, and salt—making it perfect for everything from chasing waves on your board to late night soaking in the hot tub.

Shoshanna Black One-Piece

shopbop.com

If you love a classic black bathing suit, this full-coverage one-piece has long-sleeves and a high neckline to not only give you a sporty yet sexy look, but also to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.

Lalagen Women’s Long-Sleeve Rashguard

amazon.com

Designed to wear over your swimsuit, this lightweight peach rashguard is quick-drying and is made with UPF 50 fabric (read: it protects you from the sun), making it the perfect cover-up to shade your skin while you swim or relax on the beach.

