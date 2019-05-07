The Cutest Long-Sleeve Bathing Suits to Protect You From the Sun This Summer

A trendy piece approved by fashion designers and surfer girls alike, long-sleeve bathing suits are great for protecting your skin from the sun while lounging poolside or playing beach volleyball. Not only that, but they can also act as a rash guard or wetsuit for paddle boarding, surfing, and kayaking. And since most have UPF built-in to the fabric, they block UV radiation and offer another layer of protection from harmful rays—score!

Also great? If you layer shorts or a skirt over your long-sleeve swimwear, it can double as a stylish bodysuit—perfect for going straight from the beach to dinner or happy hour. Here, the cutest, most versatile long-sleeve bathing suits that’ll protect you from the sun and help you keep up with your active lifestyle this summer.