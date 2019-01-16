The Most Flattering Lingerie for Your Body Type

Whether you have an apple, pear, or hourglass shape, or are petite, athletic, or plus-size, experts share the best lingerie options for women that are flattering and comfortable.

When it comes to body shapes and sizes, no two women look exactly alike. Undergarments like bras and panties fit everyone differently. Need less support? Go with a bralette. Looking for more lift for your girls? Choose a bra with underwire and molded cups. High-waisted bikini bottom or low-cut thong? There are just so many options.

Lingerie has to fit well, of course, but it should also flatter your shape. And be sexy. Period. Whether we're wearing it for someone else or for ourselves (layering something lacy under your clothes can be a total confidence booster), lingerie helps us celebrate body positivity and feel good in our own skin.

With so many different lingerie styles out there (think: sets, teddies, and bodysuits), it can be tricky to figure out which will look and feel best on your body. We asked lingerie experts for their tips on how to nail the perfect fit—whether you have an apple, pear, hourglass, petite, athletic, or round body type.

RELATED: The 5 Best Bras for Asymmetrical or Uneven Boobs