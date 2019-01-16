The Most Flattering Lingerie for Your Body Type

Whether you have an apple, pear, or hourglass shape, or are petite, athletic, or plus-size, experts share the best lingerie options for women that are flattering and comfortable.
When it comes to body shapes and sizes, no two women look exactly alike. Undergarments like bras and panties fit everyone differently. Need less support? Go with a bralette. Looking for more lift for your girls? Choose a bra with underwire and molded cups. High-waisted bikini bottom or low-cut thong? There are just so many options.
Lingerie has to fit well, of course, but it should also flatter your shape. And be sexy. Period. Whether we're wearing it for someone else or for ourselves (layering something lacy under your clothes can be a total confidence booster), lingerie helps us celebrate body positivity and feel good in our own skin.
With so many different lingerie styles out there (think: sets, teddies, and bodysuits), it can be tricky to figure out which will look and feel best on your body. We asked lingerie experts for their tips on how to nail the perfect fit—whether you have an apple, pear, hourglass, petite, athletic, or round body type.
Body type: Apple or inverted triangle
If your bust and shoulders are wider than your hips, a halter or racerback neckline teddy can bring focus inwards to show off your bust, says Helena Stuart, founder of Only Hearts. "And if it has more volume at the hips, it can balance out your top and bottom halves too," she adds. The Only Heart Coucou Lola Plunge Teddy is perfect for this body type, since it has a criss-cross back and full, skirted bottom to balance your top and bottom.
Body type: Hourglass
"A style that hits at the natural waist is really going to show off those assets for an hourglass shape," says Pascale Leclère, founder of Gooseberry Intimates. Leclère recommends high-waisted bottoms and longline bras like Gooseberry Intimates Full on Glam Demi Bra and the coordinating thong. Bonus: Both are available in a ton of colors to complement your skin tone, like emerald, peach, deep blue, and classic black.
Body type: Pear or triangle
Pear or triangle shapes most likely have breasts with less full tissue that would probably be categorized as "athletic" or "side set," explains Ra'el Cohen, chief creative officer of Thirdlove. For women with these breast shapes, Cohen recommends the Thirdlove 24/7 Classic Contour Plunge Bra, which has a flattering style line, shallower cups, and removable inserts that work for women with asymmetrical breasts. But if you're looking for something sexier for the bedroom, we're loving the lace version and matching panty.
Body type: Petite
For petite figures, lingerie with cut-outs, plunging necklines, and high-cut legs help show off more skin while elongating your legs. The Natalia Teddy by Journelle has a deep V-plunge front, adorable cheeky bum, low back, and high-cut leg to give off the illusion of legs for days. Plus, the soft, feminine scalloped lace edge balances out the sexy silhouette.
Body type: Athletic or rectangle
While you may gravitate towards padded bras if you have an athletic or rectangular shape, Leclère suggests you skip the padding. "Instead, grab styles that are strappier, especially for undies, so you can adjust to have them hit higher on the waist to mimic more curves." We love the Glitter Strappy Lace Bra and Panty Set in shimmery navy to give the illusion of curves and more va-va-voom.
Body type: Round
If you have a rounder shape and want to rock a two-piece, bra and panty sets with more coverage on the sides can add support and comfort. Sexy chemises and teddies are also a fun option to spice up your intimates drawer. One of our favorites: This Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise and G-String Thong, since the all-over mesh gives you a sexy peek-a-boo moment while ruffles add flirty flair.