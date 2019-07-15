Alo Yoga, Gaiam, and More Trendy Legging Brands Are on Sale Now for Prime Day

When leggings are part of your daily ensemble, it’s almost impossible to own too many pairs. If anything, there’s never enough comfy, form-fitting leggings to take you through a week of workouts and lounging on the couch. Thankfully, Prime Day is finally here, and the sale includes some of the best leggings deals we’ve seen all year.

Whether you’ve been waiting to splurge on those the celeb-loved Alo Yoga leggings you’ve been eyeing for months, or simply want to customize a pair of leggings to hug every curve perfectly, the mega-retailer has you covered with pages and pages of price cuts on some of the best brands in activewear. Throw in the 6-hour lightning deals and celebrity-curated picks, and you’re guaranteed to save big on lots of items by the time this massive shopping holiday comes to an end.

And remember, Prime day is limited to Prime members only—it’s in the name! If you’re not yet a member but still want to take advantage of all the Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. The annual sale covers everything from electronics to beauty to crazy-good deals on health and wellness products—in other words, it’s worth it to sign up for your trial month. Just don’t blame us when you become obsessed with two-day shipping.

To help fill your closet with brand-new athleisure finds and maximize your Prime Day shopping experience (you’ve only got 48 hours to snag these sales!), we’ve searched high and low to uncover the very best leggings deals on Amazon. From buttery soft leggings destined for cross-continental flights to moisture-wicking cropped tights designed for outdoor runs, these bargain finds cover a wide range of price points and potential activities. The best part? They’re all on sale for Prime Day right now. And yes, we do consider shopping an activity.

