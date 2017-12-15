14 Awesome Gifts for Men You Can Buy on Amazon—Even at the Last Minute

Let's face it: Men can be hard to shop for. If you left your gift giving until the last minute, rest assured that these Amazon finds will be a hit.
So you waited until the very last minute to shop for the man in your life. Not to worry: Thanks to Amazon Prime (our holiday season MVP), you can still stock up on thoughtful gifts for every guy, from budget-friendly stocking stuffers to big-ticket items like winter coats, watches, and weekender bags. Here, 14 great finds to add to your cart.
1
Levi's Men's Two-Pocket Puffer Hooded Jacket
Every guy needs a puffer coat, and this classic style from Levi's checks all the boxes: It's machine washable, has multiple pockets and adjustable cuffs, and is available in three on-trend color options. As a bonus, it rings in under $80.
2
Happy Socks Men's Combed Cotton Socks Gift Box
You can never have too many socks, and this pack of four from the uber-popular brand Happy Socks arrives in a ready-to-gift box. The cheerful patterns are sure to brighten up even the coldest winter mornings.
3
Ulgoo Travel Duffel Bag Canvas Bag
Made with durable canvas and leather accents, this might just be the perfect all-purpose weekender bag. Also cool: The interior cell phone pocket means he'll never be rummaging for his smartphone mid-trip.
4
Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud Headset
Earbuds always make a great stocking stuffer, and this pair from Sony looks—and more importantly, sounds—a lot more luxe than its wallet-friendly price tag would suggest. Don't believe us? Just check out the 1,500-plus five-star reviews.
5
Burt's Bees Men's Gift Set
This gift set is a steal at just $25. Each tin contains shave cream, aftershave, body wash, hand salve, and the brand's Original Beeswax Lip Balm—a cult favorite for a reason.
6
Before the Fall by Noah Hawley
After page one, he won't be able to put this addicting read down. Before the Fall is the thrilling story of a down-on-his-luck painter named Scott Burroughs, who mysteriously ends up on a private plane chartered by an incredibly wealthy family—and after a tragic crash in the Atlantic Ocean, is one of just two survivors.
7
K9 Sport Sack AIR
For the man with a canine best friend, gift this durable backpack which doubles as a pet carrier. He'll never have to leave Fido at home, thanks to this forward-facing sack (available in four sizes to accommodate extra-small, small, medium, and large dogs).
8
Marvis Travel with Flavor Set
Toothpaste may not usually scream "gift-worthy," but Marvis products are an exception to the rule. With their sleek packaging and travel-friendly sizes, this set of three flavors (Classic Strong Mint, Whitening Mint, and Cinnamon Mint) is the perfect stocking stuffer.
9
Billy Jealousy Beard Envy Kit
The bearded guy in your life will appreciate this grooming kit, which includes a hydrating wash, boar bristle brush, and styling product with jojoba oil to tame rogue strands. With continued use, he'll notice softer skin, too.
10
Bacon and Bourbon Candle
This 100% soy wax candle from Amazon Handmade seller Silver Dollar Candle Co. will fill his home with his favorite mouthwatering scents. One thing to note: Because this item is handmade, allow an extra day for production.
11
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable with Speakers
Experts are projecting that turntables will be a hot gift again in 2017, and this classic Victrola (in a cool turquoise hue) is great for music lovers. The three-speed turntable has built-in Bluetooth, so he can play music wirelessly from his phone (no cords needed!).
12
Taylor'd Milestones Scotch Glasses
Old Fashioned cocktails and glasses of bourbon never looked so good, thanks to these 10 oz. premium whiskey glasses that are (bonus!) made in the U.S.A.
13
Shoe Dog by Phil Night
Shoe Dog, the New York Times best-selling memoir by Nike creator Phil Knight, tells the story of the now-iconic athletic company's early days. The hardcover makes a great gift for your favorite sneakerhead.
14
Timex Weekender 40mm Watch
If you thought you needed to head to a department store to purchase a nice watch, think again. Amazon has a great selection of men's watches, including this new release from Timex. He'll love the indigo watch dial and brown genuine leather strap, not to mention the fact that it's water resistant.