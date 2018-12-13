8 Joggers You'll Love More Than Your Fave Pair of Leggings

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you're not already all in on the jogger trend, it's time to invest now. Let us explain: With super soft fabric and a stretchy waistband, joggers deliver the comfort of leggings but with a roomier silhouette that makes them feel a little less restrictive. (Plus, lower risk of VPL!) And unlike regular sweatpants, they're usually a lot less bulky.

Joggers are ideal for traveling, for lounging around the house, for running errands, and, depending on the material, even dressy enough for work. Throw them on over leggings when you're heading to yoga class and it's zero degrees outside. Rock them when you're pregnant or postpartum. Wear them as pajamas. Oh, and you can also wear them for their original purpose—jogging.

Maybe the biggest selling point? Unlike most leggings, joggers usually have pockets. Basically, joggers are just the best. Here, eight must-have pairs to get you through winter (and beyond).

RELATED: These High-Waisted Workout Leggings Flatter Any Shape—And Never, Ever Fall Down