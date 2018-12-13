8 Joggers You'll Love More Than Your Fave Pair of Leggings

Joggers are the new leggings.
If you're not already all in on the jogger trend, it's time to invest now. Let us explain: With super soft fabric and a stretchy waistband, joggers deliver the comfort of leggings but with a roomier silhouette that makes them feel a little less restrictive. (Plus, lower risk of VPL!) And unlike regular sweatpants, they're usually a lot less bulky.
Joggers are ideal for traveling, for lounging around the house, for running errands, and, depending on the material, even dressy enough for work. Throw them on over leggings when you're heading to yoga class and it's zero degrees outside. Rock them when you're pregnant or postpartum. Wear them as pajamas. Oh, and you can also wear them for their original purpose—jogging.
Maybe the biggest selling point? Unlike most leggings, joggers usually have pockets. Basically, joggers are just the best. Here, eight must-have pairs to get you through winter (and beyond).
RELATED: These High-Waisted Workout Leggings Flatter Any Shape—And Never, Ever Fall Down
1
Eberjey Women's Gabriela The Runner
Can't live without Eberjey pajamas? You'll love the brand's crazy soft joggers. This pair has contrasting stitching that subtly elevates them from standard gray.
2
Everlane The Classic French Terry Sweatpant
Everlane's French terry joggers deliver ultimate comfort at a great price point. Feeling splurge-y? We're equally obsessed with their pricier (but so worth it) cashmere sweatpants.
3
Free People Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants
Available in fun colors (we love this versatile plum hue) with a washed material that's perfect for lounging.
4
J.Crew Waffle Cotton Pajama Jogger Pants
With the waffle knit material and a little bit of stretch, these lean more towards "stay at home" joggers. Just add a good book and Netflix and you have the perfect night in.
5
Athleta Luxe Coaster Jogger
The versatile heather gray, relaxed fit, and cuffed hem mean it's easy to dress these joggers up for the office. But don't worry: They're still made of the brand's Plush Nirvana fabric, so you'll feel like you're wearing a cloud while you work.
6
Chaser Multi Star Jogger Pants
Fair warning: Everyone will be asking you where you got these galaxy-inspired joggers from. And the black-and-white colorway means they're easy to match with everything in your closet.
7
Aerie Plush Harem Jogger
8
Champion Rib Cuff Sweatpants
Go sporty with these Champion joggers in classic light gray (although you can also nab them in on-trend millennial pink).