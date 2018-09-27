The 10 Best Hiking Boots That Are Cute Enough to Wear Off the Mountain

Jordan Siemens/Getty Images

You don't have to be outdoorsy to pull off this town-to-trail look.

Susan Brickell
September 27, 2018

Hiking boots are taking street style by storm again this season, and we can all get in on this super wearable trend. Because of their weatherproof qualities, they're totally practical and ideal for the nasty weather that often comes with winter (yuck). While hiking boots can sometimes be stiff (you often need to break them in before hitting the trail), there are many that are as comfortable as they are cute. We've rounded up the best pairs that you can wear on the mountain or at the office, sans Band-Aids. Bye-bye, blisters.

RELATED: The Best Fall Boots for Your Feet, According to Podiatrists

1
Native Fitzsimmons Treklite Waterproof Boot

nordstrom.com

These lightweight hikers are waterproof and made with Scotchgard (read: they're stain-proof), and have a soft micro-fleece lining for all day comfort. Also good: Olive is the perfect neutral, so they'll go with everything in your closet.

available at nordstrom.com $95
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Women's ZeroGrand Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot

colehaan.com

A city hiking boot, these may not live up to mountain standards, but they are water-, snow-, and sleet-proof to keep your feet warm and dry on your daily commute or for weekend errands. Plus, the shearling padded collar adds a feminine touch.

available at colehaan.com $280
SHOP NOW

3
Vasque Women's Sundowner GTX

amazon.com

Did someone say cozy cabin vibes? This boot may need a bit of breaking in at first, but it's your classic GORE-TEX leather hiker that's rugged enough for the mountain, but still stylish enough for your grams. But if you're pressed for time and need a last-minute hiking boot that won't give you blisters on the mountain, look to the brand's Breeze III by Vasque: Literally break them out of the box, put them on your feet, and hit the trail with no fear. Trust us.

available at amazon.com $220
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Marc Fisher LTD Indre Platform Boot

nordstrom.com

Laces and a stylish buckle give this boot more flair than your average hiker. We love it in gray suede paired with a long sweater dress and leather jacket for the office. Your co-workers will definitely be asking where you got them.

available at nordstrom.com $239
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Danner Women's Adrika Hiker Boot

amazon.com

Ski culture is famously known for being super casual. These waterproof hiker boots are effortlessly cute and comfortable (there's a removable ortholite footbed) for getting your après on after the slopes. Bonus: they come in two versatile lace colors, classic bold hiker red or soft camel.

available at amazon.com $160
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Coach Urban Hiker Faux Shearling Trim Bootie

nordstrom.com

Inspired by the outdoors but designed for a more urban landscape, this adorable hiking boot has a lugged sole to grip slippery streets and faux-shearling trim for added cute factor. Wear it with a maxi dress for a date or a flannel shirt for brunch with friends.

available at nordstrom.com $150
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
Helly Hansen 11401 Women's Vanir Gallivant HT

amazon.com

Whether you're planning a quick hike or a five-day trek, these trail shoes have you covered. Waterproof technology keeps you warm and dry on the trail, the lightweight style is less clunky than your typical hikers, and the outsole provides reliable traction for uneven terrain.

available at amazon.com $170
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
L.L. Bean Women's Katahdin Waterproof Hiking Boot

llbean.com

A throwback to heritage European-style day hikers, this trail boot is ideal for short hikes yet stylish enough (thanks to the stacked heal and plum accents) to throw on with your favorite jeans for an afternoon at the farmer's market or for a day spent wandering a museum.

available at llbean.com $119
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
Adidas Terrex Fast Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boot

nordstrom.com

Fashionable sneaker or sturdy hiker? This waterproof outdoor shoe has a rubber tread featuring angled lugs to grip any obstacle that may come your way when hiking uphill or down.

available at nordstrom.com $200
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
Keen Terradora Waterproof Hiking Boot

nordstrom.com

Trusted outdoor brand Keen designed this waterproof hiking boot specifically for women. With a lightweight and custom-like fit, the cushioned ankle panel makes it comfortable for running around town. And, if your feet tend to get a little stinky after a long day, don't worry: the Cleansport NXT technology controls natural odor.

available at nordstrom.com $140
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up