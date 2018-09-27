The 10 Best Hiking Boots That Are Cute Enough to Wear Off the Mountain

Hiking boots are taking street style by storm again this season, and we can all get in on this super wearable trend. Because of their weatherproof qualities, they're totally practical and ideal for the nasty weather that often comes with winter (yuck). While hiking boots can sometimes be stiff (you often need to break them in before hitting the trail), there are many that are as comfortable as they are cute. We've rounded up the best pairs that you can wear on the mountain or at the office, sans Band-Aids. Bye-bye, blisters.

RELATED: The Best Fall Boots for Your Feet, According to Podiatrists