The 10 Best Hiking Boots That Are Cute Enough to Wear Off the Mountain

You don't have to be outdoorsy to pull off this town-to-trail look.
Hiking boots are taking street style by storm again this season, and we can all get in on this super wearable trend. Because of their weatherproof qualities, they're totally practical and ideal for the nasty weather that often comes with winter (yuck). While hiking boots can sometimes be stiff (you often need to break them in before hitting the trail), there are many that are as comfortable as they are cute. We've rounded up the best pairs that you can wear on the mountain or at the office, sans Band-Aids. Bye-bye, blisters.
1
Native Fitzsimmons Treklite Waterproof Boot
These lightweight hikers are waterproof and made with Scotchgard (read: they're stain-proof), and have a soft micro-fleece lining for all day comfort. Also good: Olive is the perfect neutral, so they'll go with everything in your closet.
2
Women's ZeroGrand Explore Waterproof Hiker Boot
A city hiking boot, these may not live up to mountain standards, but they are water-, snow-, and sleet-proof to keep your feet warm and dry on your daily commute or for weekend errands. Plus, the shearling padded collar adds a feminine touch.
3
Vasque Women's Sundowner GTX
Did someone say cozy cabin vibes? This boot may need a bit of breaking in at first, but it's your classic GORE-TEX leather hiker that's rugged enough for the mountain, but still stylish enough for your grams. But if you're pressed for time and need a last-minute hiking boot that won't give you blisters on the mountain, look to the brand's Breeze III by Vasque: Literally break them out of the box, put them on your feet, and hit the trail with no fear. Trust us.
4
Marc Fisher LTD Indre Platform Boot
Laces and a stylish buckle give this boot more flair than your average hiker. We love it in gray suede paired with a long sweater dress and leather jacket for the office. Your co-workers will definitely be asking where you got them.
5
Danner Women's Adrika Hiker Boot
Ski culture is famously known for being super casual. These waterproof hiker boots are effortlessly cute and comfortable (there's a removable ortholite footbed) for getting your après on after the slopes. Bonus: they come in two versatile lace colors, classic bold hiker red or soft camel.
6
Coach Urban Hiker Faux Shearling Trim Bootie
Inspired by the outdoors but designed for a more urban landscape, this adorable hiking boot has a lugged sole to grip slippery streets and faux-shearling trim for added cute factor. Wear it with a maxi dress for a date or a flannel shirt for brunch with friends.
7
Helly Hansen 11401 Women's Vanir Gallivant HT
Whether you're planning a quick hike or a five-day trek, these trail shoes have you covered. Waterproof technology keeps you warm and dry on the trail, the lightweight style is less clunky than your typical hikers, and the outsole provides reliable traction for uneven terrain.
8
L.L. Bean Women's Katahdin Waterproof Hiking Boot
A throwback to heritage European-style day hikers, this trail boot is ideal for short hikes yet stylish enough (thanks to the stacked heal and plum accents) to throw on with your favorite jeans for an afternoon at the farmer's market or for a day spent wandering a museum.
9
Adidas Terrex Fast Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boot
Fashionable sneaker or sturdy hiker? This waterproof outdoor shoe has a rubber tread featuring angled lugs to grip any obstacle that may come your way when hiking uphill or down.
10
Keen Terradora Waterproof Hiking Boot
Trusted outdoor brand Keen designed this waterproof hiking boot specifically for women. With a lightweight and custom-like fit, the cushioned ankle panel makes it comfortable for running around town. And, if your feet tend to get a little stinky after a long day, don't worry: the Cleansport NXT technology controls natural odor.