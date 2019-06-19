The 14 Most Flattering High-Waisted Bikinis for Every Body Type, According to Influencers

Iskra Lawrence and more influencers share their favorite high-waisted bikinis that’ll leave you feeling confident and ready to hit the beach this summer.
Choosing a swimsuit that is comfortable, flattering, and on-trend can feel like one of the most difficult tasks of summer. But the good news is, high-waisted bikinis are totally in style and here to save everyone from all of their bathing suit woes. This is definitely one of the few swimsuit styles that offer a range of options when it comes to cut, fit, and level of coverage—so that you can feel comfortable and cute in your swimsuit all summer long.
Instagram influencer and model Iskra Lawrence tells Health that when choosing a swimsuit, she likes to consider how the bottoms are cut. More specifically, she often goes with suits that hit near the belly button, come in at the waist, and aren’t cut too widely in the leg. Style blogger Sarah Slusher also points out that ruching can be a very flattering addition to any swimsuit—but when it comes to design elements, it’s important to remember to choose whatever style you like best and feel most comfortable in.
Based on recommendations from some of our favorite body-positive influencers, we’ve rounded up 14 super flattering high-waisted bikinis that’ll ensure you’re donning the most perfect suit for your next vacay. Below, you’ll find a variety of different price points and bikini styles, so you’ll have no trouble finding a set you love to rock on the beach this summer—and for many summers to come.
1
Aerie High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
This swimsuit from Aerie comes highly-recommended by both Lawrence and Slusher. Slusher says she likes that the bottoms are “sexy and a little cheeky.” Lawrence added that the suit “comes in at the waist, so there’s no gapping. The leg cut is flattering and doesn’t ride up, but it’s also not too much coverage.” She also loves the stunning pastel hue and cut. Here, the cheeky bottoms are paired with Aerie’s Lace-Up Scoop Bikini Top ($30; ae.com) which features a cute lace-up tie detail in the front.
2
Swimsuits for All GabiFresh Princess Halter High Waist Bikini
Body-positive Instagram influencer Marcy Guevara-Prete likes this soft pink bikini from the Swimsuits for All GabiFresh line. “This pink is so sweet and super pretty for summer,” Guevara-Prete said. “I love high waisted ANYTHING because I like the secure feeling it brings. If you have a little ‘love handle’ it tucks it right in.” This suit also features a unique top that includes a traditional triangle bikini top with a sheer mesh cover up over top of it.
3
Aerie High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Slusher said she loves this bikini for the “flattering ruching” detail—and we couldn’t agree more. The subtle ruching on the bikini bottoms comes in at the waist and hits just above the belly button, making for a flattering look and secure feel. While these bottoms could really be paired with any black top you already have in your closet, we love it with Aerie’s Push Up Underwire Bikini Top ($35; ae.com) that has a trendy twisted front and a halter neck.
4
L Space Portia Reversible High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Not only are these color-blocked bottoms super cute, they’re also reversible! They come in gorgeous pastel colors, which Lawrence cited as one of her favorite swimsuit features. Even better? The reversible fabric makes the suit much more thick, supportive, and high-coverage. What’s more, the matching Rebel Bikini Top ($88; nordstrom.com) is just as adorable as the bottoms—while the minimalist, sporty top isn’t reversible like the bottoms, the colors all correspond and can be mixed and matched for a fun bikini that you’ll find yourself reaching for all summer long.
5
Madewell Second Wave Retro High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Lawrence noted the importance of finding swimsuit bottoms that don’t ride up the butt—and this Madewell pair eliminates that concern completely. It comes in a dark black or light blue shade, and the coverage is described as “just-right.” If you go with the black color, it can be paired with any bikini top, but we recommend the Madewell Second Wave Cutout Bralette Bikini Top ($45; nordstrom.com), so that the materials match perfectly.
6
Swimsuits for All Women's Plus Size High Neck Crochet Bikini Set
While crocheted bikinis are super cute, it can be tough to find one that’s also supportive. And that’s where this option from Swimsuits for All—the swimsuit brand Guevara-Prete likes—comes in to save the day. The brand created this adorable high-waisted bikini that has a power mesh front panel and is fully-lined for ultimate stability. The top features a high neck made with strong nylon and spandex material to make the piece supportive, as well as a crocheted overlay to maintain its delicate appeal. Even better, the top is adjustable and lined with wire-free bra cups.
7
TOPCHANCES High Waisted Bikini
If your swimsuit requirements are simply to find a suit that’s both flattering and adorable, look no further than this TOPCHANCES suit from Walmart. The bikini is fully-lined and features an off-the-shoulder top that’s supported by spaghetti straps. The top has a form-fitting bandeau that comes in at the waist and offers just the right amount of coverage by ending at the belly button, as Lawrence recommended. This suit also has a flowy overlay that keeps it looking super summery and stretchy, and full-coverage bottoms. The best part? It comes in six different color options, and each colorway seems even cuter than the one before it.
8
Miraclesuit Women's Amoressa Solid Bottoms Martini
A personal favorite brand of mine, Miraclesuit’s swimsuit line boasts “extra-firm” control—and while it will definitely feel firm, you’ll also feel secure in your swimsuit. Pair these super versatile high-waisted bottoms with a black top, like Miraclesuit’s Solid Surplice Underwire Top ($78; amazon.com), which features a supportive underwire bra with flattering ruching across the chest.
9
Coskaka Women's High Neck Two Piece Bathing Suit
Available in 20 different colors and patterns, the top on this two-piece swimsuit features pom pom detailing that adds a cute, youthful touch, along with a flowy layer of fabric that covers up the midsection. It also has a low-cut crew neckline and adjustable straps. The bottom provides full backside coverage, a fitted middle, and flattering ruched sides—a favorite swimsuit feature of Slusher's—that are sure to leave you feeling comfortable and looking your best.
10
Kate Spade New York Scalloped High Waisted Bikini Bottom
Leave it to Kate Spade to make the cutest scalloped bikini set. These bottoms are fully-lined and offer full coverage—not to mention, they come in a gorgeous red hue. The matching Triangle Cup Bikini Top ($70; bloomingdales.com) also features the beautiful scalloped detail, along with a fully-lined bra, a hook back closure, and an adjustable tie at the top.
11
Mara Hoffman Lydia High Waist Bikini Bottoms
No one makes modern art wearable as well as fashion designer Mara Hoffman, and that’s exactly what she's done with this bikini. The pattern itself is super fun, but the lilac, ivory and brick colors make the suit absolutely beautiful. Pair the bottoms with the corresponding Carla Bikini Top ($160; nordstrom.com) that's made with the same bold hues. The fabric is also a luxurious, recycled nylon from Italy—so there’s no question that you’ll look and feel amazing in this swimsuit.
12
Tavik Pernille High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Made with a super silky material, this high-waisted bikini features colors and patterns that are super unique for an on-trend look. The blue band around the waist perfectly corresponds with the matching Nahla Bralette Bikini Top ($76; nordstrom.com), which has a gorgeous bralette style.
13
Becca Etc. Loreto Bikini Bottoms
These micro-ribbed bottoms feature patterned stripes that look as cool as they are flattering. What’s more, these bottoms meet all of Lawrence’s swimsuit requirements—they feature moderate coverage and a leg cut that won’t ride up, so you’ll feel comfortable with enough coverage (but also won’t feel too tucked in) on your beach day. This Becca Color Code Bikini Top ($58; nordstrom.com) corresponds perfectly with the ribbed bottoms, or you could choose a different top and get creative with mixing and matching.
14
Modcloth The Shirley High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Travel back in time with these high-waisted, vintage-inspired bikini bottoms. Slusher likes this swimsuit because “it’s offered in regular and plus sizes, and has a cute retro feel.” The bottoms feature a bold polka dot pattern and ruched fabric along the sides, paired with bright red ties at each leg opening. These go nicely with the bandeau-style Shirley Bikini Top ($45; modcloth.com), which also has a fun polka-dot pattern and is held in place by bow-tie details on the shoulders.