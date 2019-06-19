The 14 Most Flattering High-Waisted Bikinis for Every Body Type, According to Influencers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Choosing a swimsuit that is comfortable, flattering, and on-trend can feel like one of the most difficult tasks of summer. But the good news is, high-waisted bikinis are totally in style and here to save everyone from all of their bathing suit woes. This is definitely one of the few swimsuit styles that offer a range of options when it comes to cut, fit, and level of coverage—so that you can feel comfortable and cute in your swimsuit all summer long.

Instagram influencer and model Iskra Lawrence tells Health that when choosing a swimsuit, she likes to consider how the bottoms are cut. More specifically, she often goes with suits that hit near the belly button, come in at the waist, and aren’t cut too widely in the leg. Style blogger Sarah Slusher also points out that ruching can be a very flattering addition to any swimsuit—but when it comes to design elements, it’s important to remember to choose whatever style you like best and feel most comfortable in.

Based on recommendations from some of our favorite body-positive influencers, we’ve rounded up 14 super flattering high-waisted bikinis that’ll ensure you’re donning the most perfect suit for your next vacay. Below, you’ll find a variety of different price points and bikini styles, so you’ll have no trouble finding a set you love to rock on the beach this summer—and for many summers to come.